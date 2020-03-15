The Coronavirus doesn’t know who it’s messing with.

If we see ONE MORE TALKING HEAD compare the United States to Italy to inspire panic and fear this editor may well chuck her computer out of her office. Stop it. We’re not Italy and terrifying people into thinking we are doesn’t solve a damn thing. Life goes on in this country, Americans go on, it’s what we do.

Sorry, not sorry.

And this thread from ‘Jester’ who says he’s a garbageman is a reminder of that American spirit:

I’m a garbageman, I can’t work from home and my job is an essential city service that must get done. It’s a tough job, from getting up pre-dawn to the physical toll it takes on my body to the monotonous nature of the job, at times it’s hard to keep on going.

Thread 1/3 — Jester D (@JustMeTurtle) March 14, 2020

Keep reading.

Right now though, right now I am feeling an extra sense of pride and purpose as I do my work. I see the people, my people, of my city, peeking out their windows at me. They’re scared, we’re scared. Scared but resilient.

2/3 — Jester D (@JustMeTurtle) March 14, 2020

Scared but resilient.

Bingo.

Us garbagemen are gonna keep collecting the garbage, doctors and nurses are gonna keep doctoring and nurse-ering. It’s gonna be ok, we’re gonna make it be ok. I love my city. I love my country. I love my planet Earth. Be good to each other and we’ll get through this. 💕 — Jester D (@JustMeTurtle) March 14, 2020

Imagine if the media said something like this instead of telling us every moment of every day how unprepared we are, how sexist Trump is for not having more women on his coronavirus team, or claiming he’s doing Putin’s work with the European travel ban?

This country would indeed be in a far better place right now.

Wow you guys I don’t even know what to do with a viral tweet. I have nothing to promote and if I did, I wouldn’t do it on this tweet.

My heart is filled to bursting with this response to my words, I’m just a dude with a phone and a little spare time.

Thank you 😊🧡💫 — Jester D (@JustMeTurtle) March 15, 2020

Good man.

We need more of him and less of the Andy Slavitts and Brian Stelters.

True story.

***

Related:

‘Cautious optimism’: Adam Housley shares coronavirus info from sr. members of govt and public health 1st responders in must-read thread

‘Take the L Tommy Boy!’ Tommy Vietor shows his true colors attacking Ben Carson and gets WHOOPED by Dan Bongino

Way to support women! Lefties who criticize Trump for not having women on coronavirus team TRASH main woman on his team