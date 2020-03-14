If it’s not one thing with the whiny, frothy-mouthed, angry, chest-thumping Left and Trump it’s another. They called him xenophobic when he tried to ban travel from China, they called him racist for banning travel from Europe, they called him SEXIST for not having women on his coronavirus team.

And then when the woman on his team who also happens to be a DOCTOR speaks during a presser proving not only does Trump have women on his team but one of them is all but leading it, they attack HER.

They are a predictable, horrible group of people, we know.

OUT: Why doesn't Trump have more women on the case? IN: https://t.co/mznlKWECX1 — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 14, 2020

Look at this heifer:

When Dr. Birx was talking about this she had this ridiculously chipper voice like she was unveiling a new awesome car model. It was disturbing. https://t.co/6wogmSpxBV — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) March 13, 2020

Sooo Mimi’s big complaint about Dr. Birx is that she was too reassuring during her speech.

K.

By grading her presentation, you've signaled exactly how seriously we need to take this nonsense. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 14, 2020

EVERYONE IS GOING TO DIE and OMG, listen to that woman’s voice, it’s so awful.

Is everyone on the left in some competition to be the biggest asshole during this pandemic? Is there a trophy or prize at the end?https://t.co/tWZj5ShDcU — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) March 14, 2020

Yes, yes they are in a competition.

In an actual crisis, you aren’t worried about someone’s voice. — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) March 14, 2020

You’d think.

So you'll find a way to bitch about Trump on ANYTHING. — Mingo Mango (@mingomango14) March 14, 2020

Yes.

WE WANT MOAR WOMEN!!1!!

wait, not her I don't like her voice.

🙄🙄🙄

My goodness you are sad. — angry bald squatch (@mynameissquatch) March 14, 2020

Don't talk about Elizabeth Warren's voice or personal affect, though — Take precautions against the Wuhan virus (@jtLOL) March 14, 2020

Seriously, if they want to complain about a woman’s voice let’s start with Elizabeth ‘Shrill’ Warren.

She's been doing this for decades and is a total professional. But this is your hot take? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 14, 2020

Yup.

Orange man bad.

Way to support women 🙄 — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) March 14, 2020

Strong women don't tear each other down. — Fruhmann (@Fruhmann1) March 14, 2020

But petty harpies looking for any reason to trash a president and score cheap points on Twitter do.

***

