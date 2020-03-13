Imagine tweeting something THIS stupid without even a teensy bit of irony.

China has reacted to the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy by sending aid. The US has reacted by suspending flights. Who is the superpower? — Anne Applebaum

Did Anne Applebaum really think this was a smart take? Giving China, who is responsible for the damn virus in the first place, credit for supposedly sending aid to Italy? It’s like she doesn’t know who China is.

She really thought China was giving Italy free stuff?

HA HA HA HA HA HA, what a maroon.

And wow, alleging China is more of a superpower than the United States? COMMUNIST CHINA.

Alrighty sweetpea, whatever floats your little boat. Except, of course, the claim about them giving Italy free aid was bullsh*t.

By the way, the idea that China is sending Italy aid doesn't appear to be true: — Mark Hemingway

From the Washington Post:

What China’s propaganda organs have not said: Those shipments of goods are, in at least some cases, not donations but rather exports of goods for purchase. And 1,000 ventilators is a decent deal for a country trying to get its business sector restarted.

“The Chinese embassy in Rome has been making very vague statements and has been pushing the narrative of China coming to the rescue,” said Lucrezia Poggetti, an expert on China and the European Union at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin. “They’re saying that China and Italy are ‘traditional friends’ and this is their way of their showing gratitude.”

Il Foglio newspaper reported that “purchase agreements” between the two countries’ foreign ministers were under discussion, while another top Italian foreign ministry official was also talking about “purchases.” Italian media speculated that the ventilators could be worth about $17,000 each. But you know, America BAD. Hyena.

Because of course it isn't.

But, it feels like it should be true…..and its the feels that matter now.

Oh, that’s right. It’s more important to be morally right than factually right.

What China is now producing in mass quantities is resurrection-grade PR. And, of course, the usual useful idiots are happy to push it. Ambassador Kirkpatrick was mostly right: "They [San Francisco Democrats] always blame America first." Today, it's Trump first, then America.

Ding ding ding.

***

