Brit Hume has been one of the few pundits out there trying to combat the ridiculous hysteria the media have created around the coronavirus. It’s one thing to be cautious, careful, and proactive with the virus, it’s quite another to panic an entire country to play political games because you hate the president. We wouldn’t say that so lightly if we hadn’t watched them barely make a peep when Obama ignored H1N1 for months while thousands of people died (younger people and children) … they gave him a pass for his pandemic.

But you know, orange man bad.

This thread from Carl Quintanilla explains why Americans may not be quite at as much risk as say other countries:

The two most important parameters in respiratory fitness are: 1. whether the person smokes cigarettes 2. the pollution level of the country And by both measures, the US is playing with a relatively decent hand. (via MKM) #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/tPG4jP8FZ3 — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) March 13, 2020

So wait, coronavirus might not be as dangerous to Americans? SAY IT AIN’T SO. According to Democrats and the media, millions of us will be dying in the streets and our blood will be on Trump’s hands. ON HIS HANDS.

Sorry, this editor has started to really despise those hyping the fear for clicks, taps, and dunks on Trump.

MKM makes this point to say: "Might policymakers look at facts like these and not use an 'abundance of caution' to mandate policies that will force the world’s largest economy into recession?" — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) March 13, 2020

But if they don’t force our economy into a recession they can’t run on it to beat Trump in November.

Oops, did we say that out loud?

Our bad.

There are other variables, of course. * America is arguably less likely to exercise broad lockdowns, like Italy has. But .. America's median age is nearly nine years lower than, say, Italy's. All of these are factors. — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) March 13, 2020

And you know, we’re not Italy.

Just sayin’.

***

Related:

‘Sh*t just got REAL’: Geraldo Rivera tries getting all big and bad with Dan Bongino and WOW it goes SOOO wrong for him (watch)

‘I didn’t vote for him but you should STFU’: Rick Wilson out-douchebags himself claiming Trump supporters deserve a ‘day of reckoning’

FAKER than fake news: Seth Abramson gives Alex Jones a run for his ‘it’s turning the frogs gay’ MONEY in Trump/coronavirus thread