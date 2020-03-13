Another day, another disgusting and repugnant tweet from Rick Wilson. We get it, it’s his bread and butter at this point in his career but c’mon man. This was bad even for him.

Rick hates the way Trump behaves so much that he acts even worse.

Seriously, nothing says you’re conserving conservatism and upholding conservative principles like wishing a day of reckoning on millions of people.

This is an insult to vile human beings everywhere.

Rick so badly NEEDS Trump to win again. Whatever will he do if he doesn’t have Trump and his supporters to b*tch about day and night?

Looks very similar.

Yup.

Trump broke him.

That’s what happened to him.

When you’re starting to lose the anti-Trump group, Rick?

Maybe put the Twitter down for a little bit, see if you can find your soul.

***

