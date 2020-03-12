This.

Is.

Infuriating.

We get it, media. You need to make sure Trump’s economy is tanking and people are hurting so Biden doesn’t completely embarrass himself in November but ENOUGH is enough. When elderly people who have no one to care for them are literally afraid to go into a grocery store because you’ve told them THEY’RE GOING TO DIE, you’ve gone too damn far.

Time to get it together and stop with the hysteria and fear-mongering.

I went to the grocery store this afternoon. As I was walking in I heard a woman yell to me from her car. I walked over and found an elderly woman and her husband. She cracked her window open a bit more, and explained to me nearly in tears that they are afraid to go in the store. — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

In tears.

IN TEARS.

Afraid to get sick as they are in their 80’s and hear that the novel coronavirus is affecting older people disproportionately. And that they don’t have family around to help them out. Through the crack in the window she handed me a $100 bill and a grocery list, and asked if I — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

Through a crack in the window, she asked for help.

If this story is true, the media should have to answer for terrifying people in this way.

would be willing to buy her groceries.

I bought the groceries and placed them in her trunk, and gave her back the change. She told me she had been sitting in the car for nearly 45 min before I had arrived, waiting to ask the right person for help. — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

Imagine sitting in your car knowing you need groceries but being so terrified by what you’re seeing in the news that you just can’t go in.

Did we mention this is infuriating?

I know it’s a time of hysteria and nerves, but offer to help anyone you can. Not everyone has people to turn to. — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

Just callous and evil.

And all because orange man bad.

Precisely why the media should be ashamed of themselves for intentionally inciting this type of panic. — Brent Allen Thale (@BattyBlogger) March 12, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Everyone needs to check on all our senior citizen neighbors and help out during this time. — BrendaRuns (@BrendaRuns) March 12, 2020

That’s because they are victims of the “Sky is falling” crowd! I warned people not to listen to fear mongers bc it creates panic, but I’m just one common sense person attempting to stem the tide of fear producing BS being perpetrated by leftist idiots! We will get thru this! — Ken Knott Office (@KnottOffice) March 12, 2020

I would have told her to stop watching CNN and MSNBC! Lol — SeekingTruth (@SeekingtruthU) March 12, 2020

After getting their groceries yes, this would have been an excellent way to help them as well.

***

Related:

OMG, he’s literally SHAKING! Kurt Schlichter takes the woke kid story to a WHOLE new level and makes media look even DUMBER

*Narrator: She WAS owned.* AOC wants GOP to know she was NOT owned, lashes out for mocking her Chinese food/racist rant

He’s right you know –> And here’s Brit Hume with your daily dose of sanity and perspective on the coronavirus