Another day another batch of hysteria and fear-mongering served up by our friends in the traditional media WITH a touch of virtue-signaling by claiming Trump’s travel ban is totally racist. We wish these people would make up their damn minds; first, he’s xenophobic for wanting to limit travel from China, then they b*tch that he’s not doing enough, and NOW they’re calling him racist for the Europe travel ban.

That behavior alone should tell you that while the virus is serious, it’s not world-ending by any means.

Once again, Brit Hume is one of the only media types out there pushing common sense:

Worth keeping in mind. https://t.co/8E1oVQohcj — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 12, 2020

Despite the global fears of coronavirus, more than 60,000 people who contracted the disease have recovered. Most have mild symptoms and rebound within two weeks, while those with more serious ailments may not improve for up to six weeks. https://t.co/zyZFCQTQD5 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 12, 2020

More than 60k people have recovered.

Far too many people seem to think if you get the virus you’re kaput.

Shame on the media for this … seriously.

Just watched @ABCPolitics @GMA say that @potus has not taken the virus seriously and that he said it would just go away -LIE

I watched all the press conferences – He did say maybe it would go away but he was out there warning and preparing and doing the right thing – The #TDS — SeeJaneVote (@janiedelaney) March 12, 2020

They have an agenda here.

They always do.

Look for the media to finally realize their irresponsible spread of fear has real world consequences so more stories like this one trying fix the problem they created. Covid is a problem but media turned it into the black plague for clicks. — Henry Chinaski (@ashsoles) March 12, 2020

This needs to be on the news and people need to understand the facts! Dems are trying to ruin this presidency and it’s very obvious. They will pay in Nov! — HockeyMom33 (@hockeymom3375) March 12, 2020

This could very well backfire like everything else the Left and the media (same difference) have been trying to pull since 2015.

Oh c'mon man. We are all gonna die and its Russia's fault. — Jen Exonerate Gen Flynn (Text TRUMP to 88022) ⭐⭐⭐ (@bakerjmw2018) March 12, 2020

Oh yeah, THAT’S right. Our bad.

***

