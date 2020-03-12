Just when we thought the Left couldn’t get any more INSANE in their rantings and ravings over Trump and the coronavirus (really guys, calling it the Wuhan Virus is racist?), they outdo themselves once again. Trump has instituted a travel ban between the US and Europe which makes sense if you’re all that worried about what is happening in Italy, right? Sort of like when he wanted to ban travel from China way back in January and he was accused of being xenophobic.

Yeah.

Well, he exempted the UK from this travel ban, likely because it’s an island that isn’t really ‘attached.’

But author and Wonkette founder Ana Marie Cox accused Trump of exempting the UK because wait for it … they’re ‘more white’ than the rest of Europe.

Sorry for the screengrab, but she either deleted it or we lost access to it when she LOCKED DOWN.

If you tweet stupid stuff at least have the nards to stand by it.

Clay Travis called her out.

Person I don’t know Tweets that I’m an asshole for sharing my opinions here. When I respond @anamariecox asks me if I have a PhD in medicine. I respond below. She blocks me. A timeless left wing Twitter response, rinse and repeat: pick fight, get owned, run and hide. pic.twitter.com/Rej5DCpdde — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 12, 2020

Seems she didn’t like Clay calling out her STUPID.

Maybe that’s why she locked down.

Didn't just block you, locked down her tweets. She really did run and hide. pic.twitter.com/DzgfOhx008 — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) March 12, 2020

What’s it like to think about race in relation to absolutely everything in life? It must be miserable. There’s a whole world of us who don’t check people’s skin color before we make decisions. It would be nice if you and your ilk could join us. Sincerely, An irritated Latino — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 12, 2020

What he said.

We know what that REALLY means.

Wow. That's really a terrible take. — 🐣T'ssaNga🐇🍑 (@T_tothe2ndNGa) March 12, 2020

One of the worst we’ve seen. Claiming Trump is ok with people who might have the virus coming to our country as long as they’re white.

How damn dumb does someone have to be?

You know what, don’t answer that.

Yes, the UK is waaaay whiter than Sweden, Norway, Finland, and the Netherlands. 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Marie Arf (@schwingcat) March 12, 2020

Super white even.

Yeah, this was nuclear-levels of stupid, Ana.

No wonder she locked down.

