We’d say we’re shocked Don Lemon is still on the air after his ridiculous behavior on (and off) the air over the past few years but since he works for CNN … eh.

Lemon is awful.

Like the worst.

Seriously, when you make Jim Acosta look sane and rational talking about Trump?

This is truly insane.

Watch.

Kasich should have just walked TF out.

Lemon wasn’t interested in having a conversation, he just wanted to rant and rail and attack Trump and you KNOW if Kasich was even like, ‘Dude, wait,’ Trump actually did ok.

As long as their coverage hurts Trump, CNN is fine with that.

It was so ridiculous.

Don Lemon’s TDS is far more dangerous than the coronavirus.

***

