Admit it.

You’re just glad this story isn’t about the freakin’ Coronavirus.

And seriously, could our legislators’ lives be any MORE like a really cheesy, sleazy, train wreck of a soap opera? For example, Ilhan Omar who has been accused of marrying her brother, then divorcing him to marry another guy who she cheated on with another guy who was cheating on HIS wife and just so happened to work FOR Ilhan’s campaign just got married.

Again.

To the guy her campaign paid hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Told ya’, sleazy.

Awww, announcing it on Instagram.

Adorable.

Alleged.

K.

So her future husband made some serious coinage working for her campaign.

Trending

Fascinating.

And she will accuse anyone asking said questions of being mean ol’ racists who hate her because of her faith and stuff.

How convenient.

True story.

Ilhan is ALL class … as usual.

Interesting.

Seriously.

Don’t give her any ideas.

Seeing a theme here, Ilhan.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We’ve lost count at this point.

It’s like an episode of ‘Soap’, but not as funny.

She must come from a large family.

Heh.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: adulterycampaignfinanceIlhan OmarmarriageTim Mynett