We get that Neera Tanden is a total Hillary Clinton fangirl but c’mon with this crap.

If there's something Hillary would have excelled at, it is handling a national public health crisis. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) March 12, 2020

Ummm …

On Earth 2, Pres Hillary Clinton has finished her Oval Office Address delineating how because of mass testing organized early by the gov't, universal paid leave she passed early in her Admin and her expansion of health care to all Americans, incidents of coronavirus are declining — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) March 12, 2020

We’ve known progressives live in another world for a good long while but seeing Neera admit it? Priceless. And sorry not sorry, we have zero interest in living on this Earth 2 where Hillary is president …

President Hillary is far scarier than any virus.

Progressives have always lived in a fantasy world, so this tweet is nothing new. — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) March 12, 2020

See what we mean?

On real Earth, we saw Hillary Clinton respond to a crisis. Several times. #Benghazi Server and emails. She was and remains an unqualified unaccomplished political hack. — Stosh126 (@stosh126) March 12, 2020

In the real world, Hillary tried to convince everyone she didn’t know confidential emails should be CONFIDENTIAL.

But sure, she could totally handle a crisis like the coronavirus.

On earth two, Hillary Clinton still hasn't gotten out of bed to hear about the crisis. She failed at every job she was ever given in government, from healthcare to secstate. What in God's name makes you think she could handle this? — Lyin' Dog-faced Pony Soldier (@Micky_Finn) March 12, 2020

On Earth 2 she still hasn’t made it to Wisconsin.

lol — Mead ✪ (@SOTMead) March 12, 2020

So much LOL.

On Earth 2, thousands of people die because of Hillary’s inaction and when Hillary is asked why she says “What difference, at this point, does it even make?” — BryVirus (@BryGuy59er) March 12, 2020

After blaming a video for the virus. Yup.

Sure. @HillaryClinton proved her ability to handle crisis situations. Just ask Ambassador Stevens. Oh, you can't? Wonder why that is.https://t.co/tUOMGWx7ES — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) March 12, 2020

Ouch.

Are you sure she didn't blame the virus on a YouTube video? Because that sounds like something Hillary would do. — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) March 12, 2020

Here we go.

Well, you reality doesn't exist. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) March 12, 2020

Thank the maker.

We’ll be happy to launch you into outer space so you can find your mother ship and blast off princess. Anytime you’re ready. 👆🏻🙄 — KT-A Virginia Liberty Belle (@kt_liberty) March 12, 2020

Let’s start a GoFundMe, STAT.

Hillary would have blamed it on a youtube video. — Harry Gato (@harrygato) March 12, 2020

She’s more likely trying to cover up the deaths while blaming the virus on a viral video — Top of the Scottergate to Ya (@Scottergate) March 12, 2020

On Earth 1, citizen Hillary started her day like all the rest – With cottonmouth and a blinding headache, followed by the hair of dog. — Wuhan O’Houlihan (@Earnest_T_Bass) March 12, 2020

You just made nearly a quarter of a million followers stupider. You should be ashamed. On earth 2, bubble headed bleach blondes like you wouldn’t be able to dupe simpletons. — Ed (@california_red) March 12, 2020

We’re all dumber for having read Neera’s tweet.

Our bad, guys.

***

