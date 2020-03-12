Because the first person this editor thinks of when looking for guidance on ‘emergency measures’ for a supposed pandemic is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Nothing says someone is a great thinker like their being totally confused by a garbage disposal, you know?

Here’s her list of measures:

Right about now would be a great time to weigh emergency measures like:

– Extending Medicare/Medicaid coverage to all

– Eviction freezes

– No-strings UBI programs

– Eliminating work requirements for SNAP &other assistance

– Humanitarian provisions in prisons & decarceral policies — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2020

Eliminating work requirements for SNAP? Extending Medicare for all? Gosh, is it our imagination or is AOC using the coronavirus to push her crap socialist agenda?

Surely no one with an actual brain their heads is taking her seriously, right?

This is sensible. Also paid sick leave — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 12, 2020

HOOboy.

Agreeing with AOC should automatically disqualify any conservative cred Jennifer had left.

You really should have won Smug's liberal hack competition. — mallen (@mallen2010) March 12, 2020

She really was robbed.

Get a room — Julie Adamen (@julieadamen) March 12, 2020

Not a great visual. Thanks.

Oh the hard core republican now changing her spots to try & weigh in on this. 🙄 — Kathy Chadwell (@KathyChadwell) March 12, 2020

HA HA HA HA

Even AOC’s followers aren’t buyin’ Jennifer’s act.

That’s hilarious.

Swear to god you alternate between unnecessarily hostile and weirdly cozy to bernie supporters way too much — The Queer Intersection 🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@queerIntersect) March 12, 2020

Whooo! Now that is conservative. — monkeyboy10000 (@monkeyboy100001) March 12, 2020

Right?! STAND BACK! Medicare for All is super conservative now.

You know the face you make when someone on Twitter tries to correct a joke? Yup, just made that face.

“Conservative opinion writer” — JQ (@OfficialJMQ) March 12, 2020

Isn’t she adorbs?

***

Related:

