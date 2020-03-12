As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried to make the case that the coronavirus AKA Wuhan Virus is so racist that it is literally hurting Chinese food restaurants in New York City.

Let that sink in for a minute.

People are so racist about the Wuhan Virus that they are refusing to eat at Chinese restaurants.

Hrm.

Alrighty then.

Oh, and did we mention she made up a word?

THE PAIN OF RACISM.

‘People are not patroning restaurants … ‘ WTF is patroning?

Hrm.

Welp sounds like AOC didn’t like getting mocked and teased for A) claiming a racist virus and racist racists are putting restaurants out of business and B) making up a word.

She’s SO not owned!

SO not owned.

Except yes, she was totally owned.

Sadly, her rant about racism putting Chinese food restaurants out of business was far funnier than anything SNL has done in the last decade.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

AOC is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

***

