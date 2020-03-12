As Twitchy readers know, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tried to make the case that the coronavirus AKA Wuhan Virus is so racist that it is literally hurting Chinese food restaurants in New York City.

Let that sink in for a minute.

People are so racist about the Wuhan Virus that they are refusing to eat at Chinese restaurants.

Hrm.

Alrighty then.

Oh, and did we mention she made up a word?

Ocasio-Cortez says people are not eating at Chinese and Asian restaurants right now because they are "just straight up" racist about the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/egtpRDEDhO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 11, 2020

THE PAIN OF RACISM.

‘People are not patroning restaurants … ‘ WTF is patroning?

Hrm.

Welp sounds like AOC didn’t like getting mocked and teased for A) claiming a racist virus and racist racists are putting restaurants out of business and B) making up a word.

I find it amusing that GOPers stalk my livestreams to obsess over any & every word, bc I’m *actually available* to constituent Qs at 10pm after a long day. Meanwhile, many GOP electeds hide from constituents & avoid town halls. Maybe that’s why they’re so preoccupied w/ mine 💁🏽‍♀️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2020

She’s SO not owned!

SO not owned.

Except yes, she was totally owned.

You poor baby, you. 😑 — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) March 12, 2020

"Don't ask me hard questions. If you do, it's stalking and harassing. I only want people who agree interacting with me".. AOC — Big Papa Ed (@Falconeddie1) March 12, 2020

Oh honey. Get over yourself. — Bindis Mom (@bindis_mom) March 12, 2020

if ur livestreams are public, no one is stalking you. second republicans have town hall meetings, and debates, you on the other hand are a coward, you won't debate a republican, or a conservative. when is the last time you were on fox? or debated a republican? when? — john h (@jhrusher) March 12, 2020

That was really you? I thought it was SNL skit. Dang, you really are a nimwit! — Snoop Bailey (@vol80) March 12, 2020

Sadly, her rant about racism putting Chinese food restaurants out of business was far funnier than anything SNL has done in the last decade.

Congressing is HARD…. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) March 12, 2020

It wasn’t silly to say that Chinese restaurants are suffering from racism because people won’t eat there. It was stupid. — Pat Trick (@patpending0000) March 12, 2020

It wasn't the word. It was the content as a whole. pic.twitter.com/lnDXxvU3t7 — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) March 12, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

AOC is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

***

