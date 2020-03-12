This editor’s 12-year-old son asked why, OH WHY, would Trump deliberately implement such a racist, xenophobic, climate-change causing, puppy-kicking, orphan-starving travel ban to combat the coronavirus. ‘WHY’, he cried, ‘WHY WOULD HE DO THAT’!?

Yeah, that totally happened.

Just like Kurt Schlichter’s eight-year-old son asking him about ‘science denial’.

My 8-year old son asked “How can we hope to control this pandemic when Trump’s xenophobic science denial is clearly to blame?” I did not know how to answer and I am literally shaking. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 12, 2020

Man, when the media created the woke child angle to push home their silly narratives and agenda they really did those of us who make fun of them for a living a favor. We should send that Playboy writer who made up the Hispanic kid on the metro who asked him why Trump hates him so much a thank you note.

We’re STILL making fun of him.

My 14-year old daughter has been a lifelong Republican. She has voted for every GOP Presidential candidate since Eisenhower but she has vowed not to vote for Trump over his handling of this. — Paul M Winters (@PaulMWinters) March 12, 2020

Freakin’ Trump!

Thank goodness his daughter was wise enough to vote for Eisenhower, you know?

My kid that’s not even born yet just said the same thing. Don’t know where he learnt to talk like that — Dark 2 Light Clothing Co. (@dark2lightgear) March 12, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

Can’t be watching the news when you’re pregnant.

My 4 month old just asked the same thing, I’m literally shaking!!! — 🦠 🦠 🦠 🦠🐇 🦠 🦠 🦠 🦠 (@LoveJudyHopps) March 12, 2020

LITERALLY.

SHAKING.

Us too, chief.

***

