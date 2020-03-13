It’s hard for us to take Democrats all that seriously about the coronavirus when they are way more interested in dunking on and dragging Trump than they are on actually doing anything to help the country. Trying to sneak abortion funding into the emergency bill? Really Democrats?! REALLY Nancy?

James Woods just torched both her and Biden:

When he’s right, he’s right.

And he’s definitely right.

What a painful video to watch. We suppose we should just be glad she knew what the thing was she was talking about. Sorta.

We would say it’s more ‘scary’ than stunning.

But ok.

Stuff of nightmares.

There ya’ go.

She’s a Democrat.

That’s what they do.

There ya’ go!

And of course, he dropped a little perspective on the coronavirus:

Preach, James.

Let’s just hope people are listening.

***

