OK.

So, we read a lot of tweets about stories breaking on Twitter that we’re not necessarily sure are real and or true, although we have learned that life is definitely stranger than fiction. Especially when it comes to politics and politicians. Earlier this morning, Candace Owens broke a story that Andrew Gillum had allegedly involved with a meth overdose incident and was caught naked with his buddies at a hotel at an unconfirmed orgy.

Or something.

Hey, we just work here …

Here is the last page of the report which sites the crystal meth. Guess Florida made the right move electing Governor Desantis I am told @AndrewGillum and his buddies were naked when cops arrived, which is the reason a sex orgy is suspected, but not confirmed. pic.twitter.com/p76jUn0soO — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 13, 2020

If true Florida really dodged a bullet by not electing Andrew Gillum. Yikes.

Granted, it could be another Andrew Gillum … it is Florida after all and there could definitely be more than one Andrew Gillum.

But wow if this is real.

Removing one page of report that had @AndrewGillum’s personal address listed which was wasn’t my intent— but YES—

BREAKING: Democrat Andrew Gillum was involved in a crystal meth overdose incident last night in a Miami hotel. Orgy suspected, but unconfirmed. Read the report: pic.twitter.com/YmgqMwniUj — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 13, 2020

We … we got nothin’.

Suspected but not confirmed.

Alrighty.

And now there’s this:

Now that's a story you don't see every day. https://t.co/IEXPG6ca5h — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) March 13, 2020

This is a developing story and we will follow up as more details become available.

*yikes*

***

