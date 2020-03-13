No wonder so many people are misinformed and terrified.

We’ve seen a lot of horrible stuff out there from so-called ‘experts’ pushing insane theories and conspiracies around the coronavirus but this thread from Andy Slavitt who just so happens to be the former head of Obama’s ACA takes the coronavirus cake.

Currently experts expect over 1 million deaths in the U.S. since the virus was not contained & we cannot even test for it. This will be recorded as a major preventable public health disaster. I will try to relate what I learned from a long day of calls about what is happening. — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 13, 2020

Experts expect over 1 MILLION DEATHS in the U.S.

ONE MILLION!!!

Seriously?

SERIOUSLY?!

These people have no shame. None.

The original sin is Trump’s months long denial and his dismantling of public health and response infrastructure. That wasn’t all, but it led to other fatal mistakes. 2/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 13, 2020

And there it is … original sin.

Sure.

The public health infrastructure could have been prepared. What does that mean: nasal swabs, respirators, ventilators, RNA kits to read tests, machines, gloves. We can at best do 10,000 tests/day. We should be able to do millions. 3/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 13, 2020

If only we had socialized healthcare, right Andy?

Schmuck.

Sorry, we’re just so tired of this hysteria and fear-mongering when it’s so painfully obvious they’re just trying to push an agenda.

All of this could have ramped up and solved in January & February and right now we would be talking about containment. We could have also allowed labs to produce tests earlier or gotten WHO tests. We did not. Why? In part Federal workers could not be seen contradicting Trump. 4/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 13, 2020

Does he mean when Trump called for a halt to all travel from China and was called a xenophobe for it?

If you don’t think that’s right, remember only weeks before Trump firing justice department officials who weren’t loyal to him. But worse, tweeting out their names for savage mobs to attack. 5/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 13, 2020

OH FFS.

Still today, people in the CDC are well aware of the fatality estimates at the top of this thread. Yet they are muzzled. They are aware of the shortages. Yet they are muzzled. Worse, they are being asked to call the press and tell them they are not being muzzles. 6/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 13, 2020

Sure.

They’re muzzled.

And we wonder why so many are so terrified.

That story will get told. But I’d like to shift who’s responsible to what we do about it. I’ve offered help to this Administration, Congress, governor, mayor, health official, lab or hospital. I’m nothing special but it is time to pull together & put aside differences. 7/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 13, 2020

*eye roll*

7/ Let’s not compound our mistakes. Go where the next problems are. The availability of medication. Ppl who need insulin, blood pressure meds, etc. That supply must be guaranteed. Hoarding must not be allowed to occur. Profiteering should be criminally prosecuted. Period. 15/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 13, 2020

Socialized medicine.

Again.

8/ Testing capacity must be dramatically increased. There’s a way. Unfortunately it will take weeks. The ACLA (the group of clinical labs) submitted a series of recommendations to the FDA. They need to be followed. We’re chasing the bus now & we have to be able to run faster. 16/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 13, 2020

Sure, listen to the Obama guy. You know, the administration who let thousands die of the H1N1.

9/ While we wait to have enough tests, we need leadership to get them to the right place, set the right clinical guidelines & learn from all the clinical cases in CA & WA. I talked to a doc who did autopsies on the first deaths. He says the CDC is missing key facts… 17/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 13, 2020

Honestly, we can’t stand to include his whole thread. It’s just that awful.

If you think “no big deal, I can live with the flu,” as 1 doctor in Italy put it, “well, good for you. But bad for us.” 40-70% of the popul. is likely 2 eventually be infected. At that point there’s herd immunity. Until then, it is on every one of us to reduce the death toll.20/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 13, 2020

Your attitude must be: so the Federal government failed us. We will vote them out. With their tails between their legs. Put that aside. In the meantime, that puts the responsibility on us— us as caregivers, as potential vectors, as people who will look out for one another. 21/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 13, 2020

See what we mean?

This is what you get when someone is so afflicted with Trump derangement that all he sees is a political opportunity to instill fear. — mallen (@mallen2010) March 13, 2020

So… over 320 times the deaths in China, where the outbreak started and went uncontained for some time before anyone started quarantining it? Even if you think the Chinese under-reported it by ten times the amount, that's still 32 times their numbers. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 13, 2020

Hey wait a minute here. You're the "Former Medicare, Medicaid & ACA head for Obama." Certainly the guy that just helped to fix American healthcare not a decade ago would argue that American healthcare could withstand this. I mean, if the entire world has only seen 4,720 deaths… — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 13, 2020

A) Please cite the experts you refer to. B) Tweet bookmarked for later reference. What kind of time frame for these 1 million deaths? — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) March 13, 2020

Name one actual expert.

Admit it, you pulled those tweets out of your ass. — karenWV (@kelsieA67) March 13, 2020

You are absolutely horrific for spreading this BS. There will not be over 1 million deaths in the US. We have top tier medical care here, and over 80% of the people exposed/positive for it will never even have symptoms. Stop trying to 'get' Trump and be responsible — Their nonnie (@ceastwoo) March 13, 2020

pic.twitter.com/jq76Pa2Mvo — Eric, ravaged by time and bad decisions (@truckerE) March 13, 2020

H1N1 2009 80 million infected & 16,000 died President Trump was called racist for banning travel from China in January and their hard work has contained it to a very low level in the United States Your “nor contained” is 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/UW2IWtgaw9 — 𝒮𝑒𝓇𝒶𝒻𝒾𝓃𝑜𝓈 (@Serafinos) March 13, 2020

Sorry, he did list his source … HA HA HA HA

People rightfully asking me to cite a source for experts projections. It is below. Read the whole thing. As I say in this thread, we have a lot we can do to prevent this. We are not and cannot give up. But we should start with understanding best we can.https://t.co/dwBCbcX3b4 — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 13, 2020

Sure, we totally believe them.

And him.

Oh, wait.

***

