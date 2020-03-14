We’ve said it once, we’ve said it a billion times … when the Left shows you who they really are, believe them.

Especially smug little nobs like Tommy Vietor who worked for Obama.

Imagine if someone had said this about his former boss:

Racist bigots like @TVietor08 hate Ben Carson because he's Black, a Christian, and a conservative. They attack a world-renowned neurosurgeon and call him dumb because they don't like his political and religious beliefs. pic.twitter.com/x82PrYDaiX — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) March 14, 2020

But you know, since Ben is a conservative it’s ok to pretend he’s stupid.

Think about that for a minute, the guy who once drove a van for a living is making fun of the neurosurgeon.

Alrighty then.

Tommy got all bent out of shape about getting called out for it (he’s so easy to rile up, poor lil fella):

You are a genuinely stupid person. I honestly feel better about the general election knowing that Trump's campaign team is staffed with people like you. Good luck spinning your way through this catastrophic response big guy. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 14, 2020

Maybe Tommy should’ve stuck with driving the van.

Dan Bongino jumped in … God love ‘im

Take the L Tommy boy. We know you’re embarrassed. Now go back to Mommy’s basement with your Oreos and let the big boys handle this. You’re a joke. You’ve always been a joke. I’m embarrassed for you, and anyone claiming you as a friend or family member. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 14, 2020

Wait, Oreos?

And ouch.

Hey roid rage! I know Trump thinks there were very fine people on both sides marching in Charlottesville. Feel free to clarify which one you're on. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 14, 2020

Ooh, sick burn. Roid rage.

Would someone tell Tommy the 1990s called and they want their lame insult back? Thanks.

Despite your libelous, outrageous comments (which I’ve been compiling for a later date), I’d still rather deal with a “roid raging” lunatic than a cosmic level coward and lying wuss like you. It must be tough knowing you’re an embarrassment to those around you. Sit down chump. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 14, 2020

Chump.

OK roid rage. Hopefully creatine cures this virus. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 14, 2020

Yikes. Roid rage again?

Cringe.

Ask your Mom for your vitamins before you go to bed tonight, there’s a big out there. Also, get a job too, you’re embarrassing your family. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 14, 2020

Flintstones even.

And Oreos?

#Winning

What happened Tommy, you forgot to take your estrogen pills today??? — CubanCon (Text Trump to 88022) (@BornOn1776) March 14, 2020

Soy is actually not good for you TOMMY. — PartyofOne (@ADmomof3) March 14, 2020

Nobody likes Tommy. — Josh (@Spit0utTheBone) March 14, 2020

Hey Tommy, can you call Dan "Roid Rage" one more time? I don't think the people in the back heard you the first few times. — Always_Finds_A-Way (@AlwaysFinds) March 14, 2020

It’s like he didn’t know what else to throw at Dan … ROID RAGE! ELEVENTY!

What do you expect from a guy whose job used to be driving a van around?

So bad at this. — Nick (@Free2BeThis) March 14, 2020

Obama bro is gonna Obama bro.

***

