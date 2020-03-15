You guys remember Andy Slavitt right? Forget that he was in charge of one of the biggest failures in our government’s history, but just last week this same guy was called out for writing another terrifying thread about a bunch of nameless, faceless experts on coronavirus and his only source was some piece from a few college professors.

Because you know, college professors are never biased or anything.

Welp, Andy has written ANOTHER thread to scare everyone because that’s just the sort of dbag he is.

Note, we’re only writing about it as a reminder of when someone like Andy writes something like this to always ask yourself what he’s trying to really do:

COVID-19 Prep Update- March 14: Last night I was on with state & local officials around the US well into the night. By March 23 many of our largest cities & hospitals are on course to be overrun with cases. I am going to prepare a memo for them. I will share highlights here.1/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 14, 2020

Which cities?

Which state and local officials?

They are highly dependent on the public response so I will start there. We have no immunity to COVID-19, people who get it don’t know for a while, and for each person that gets it, they infect 2+ people. 2/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 14, 2020

According to whom?

You may have seen graphs that look like this. It shows how far behind Italy we are tracking in days & how our trajectory compares. The US and every country that hasn’t taken better preventive measures like S Korea & Japan is directly on course, lagging 2 weeks behind. 3/ pic.twitter.com/eFG0yOCWwg — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 14, 2020

ITALY.

Dude.

This is what it looks like in Italian hospitals. Every report describes this as a tsunami. And if it happens like a tsunami, in major cities we will have 10s of thousands more cases than we have beds & we will have 1 ventilator for every 8 people who need one. 4/ pic.twitter.com/fPNik9dr7v — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 14, 2020

We’re not Italy, Andy.

What are mayors, governors & their staffs reporting? That people are jamming the bars. I get it. Home from work. Cooped up. Crisis mentality. We need to let steam off. Shared experience. But stop that. All the bars & restaurants are closed now across Europe. 5/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 14, 2020

Wait, people aren’t terrified and staying at home and destroying the economy?!

OH NO!

The only way to prevent Italy given our lack of testing is to socially isolate. Congress even allocates money for people to stay home. That rarely happens. But we blew our chance at containment. 5/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 14, 2020

DON’T LEAVE YOUR HOMES.

And we wonder why people are panic-buying.

Let me flip to my advice to mayors and governors. The first thing I’m going to start with— expanding medical capacity— has to be done but will only make a tiny difference if we don’t self-isolate. 8/ (yes my tweet numbering completely sucks) — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 14, 2020

We thought he was talking to mayors and governors? AND LOOKIE HERE, he’s calling for them to expand Medicaid.

Remember when we said to ask yourself what they want?

There it is.

Hospitals must get rid of elective procedures, expand negative pressure rooms, move ventilator capacity to hot spots & seek additional where possible, create isolation negative pressure rooms, get tests 4 every front line worker, get masks & other supplies even on black mkt. 9/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 14, 2020

Get on the phone with someone from Seattle ASAP to talk through every thing they went through, ran out of & wish they had done.

Build tents to spec, commandeer hotels and arenas. Hire ppl losing work to sanitize everything. 10/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 14, 2020

Panic panic panic.

State officials in some states wanted to screen at their international airlines and the Trump Admin did not/could not support them. Now we must consider stronger measures: for stage 3 countries, auto-quarantine. Consider shutting airport temporarily for 30 days. 11/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 14, 2020

Prove it, Andy.

Source?

Many cities & states are considering calling in hell from the national guard. Alarmed? My view at this point is better them now than the Red Cross later. 11/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 14, 2020

Which cities? Which states?

PROVE IT.

Not a single source.

From every expert I have talked to, I am less convinced that schools should be closed. Either way, open or closed, there are about 8-10 items that need to be considered including meals, childcare (keep granny away), parent sanity😐, etc. I recommend giving parents the option. 14/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 14, 2020

Name the experts, Andy.

He can’t.

Give the germ spreaders a place to go, feed the, teach them to be smarter than us when they grow up, and then protect the teachers. We need sufficient testing for that. 15/ — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) March 14, 2020

You know what … we can’t even with this thread. He continues to babble on about the end of the world because Apple stores are closing earlier than usual but we think you’ve seen enough of his ridiculous fear-mongering. This editor is screenshotting all of his tweets so if and when this does not come to pass we can hold him accountable for yelling fire in a movie theater.

You're a stain and fear monger. — Calico Jack (@JackDowd65) March 15, 2020

Liar — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) March 15, 2020

And back with more anonymous sourcing. You are ridiculous. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) March 15, 2020

Without sources this is just gossip. — Tonya Vlasik (@lawgirl) March 14, 2020

You're a shyster with credentials. There's a reason pandemics are studied for years. You have very little evidence that we are going to be like Italy, but you're getting retweets and panicking people. Congrats. — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) March 14, 2020

Name names or stop tweeting. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) March 14, 2020

Seriously, Andy.

***

