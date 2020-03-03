When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Especially when it comes to Leftists, Progressives, Socialists, and Democrats.

Classy.

But wait, it gets worse.

Imagine cheering the spread of the coronavirus. Wow.

Her bio says, ‘A better world is possible.’

All while wishing a deadly virus on her fellow Americans who vote differently from her.

Democrats, always keeping it classy.

Denver sure can pick ’em.

Tags: coronavirusCouncilwoman Candi CdeBacaDemocratsDenverTrump Supporters