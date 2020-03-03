When people show you who they really are, believe them.

Especially when it comes to Leftists, Progressives, Socialists, and Democrats.

Classy.

But wait, it gets worse.

Imagine cheering the spread of the coronavirus. Wow.

Her bio says, ‘A better world is possible.’

All while wishing a deadly virus on her fellow Americans who vote differently from her.

Democrats, always keeping it classy.

Denver sure can pick ’em.

So you support inflicting harm on a specific group… — Russ Dumas – Patriot (@RussDumas) March 3, 2020

For the record, you're trash for wishing harm and possible death on someone for a political disagreement. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) March 3, 2020

Disgusting. You shouldn’t be representing people in the government — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) March 3, 2020

Supporting bioterrorism is not a good look for any elected official. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) March 3, 2020

Garbage person. You should have to answer for this. — Poker Run guy (@Camzilla72) March 3, 2020

Wow, this did NOT go well.

Like, at all.

We see a lot of people get dragged on Twitter but this is indeed impressive.

You endorse this, Candi? You're a public servant?

I guess the politics of hate supersedes your liberal compassion. Coexist, eh? — TJ @ Shield Defense (@1ShieldDefense) March 3, 2020

Wow. I might disagree with you politically, but I would never condone harm to you. This is sick, and you should seek professional help for your mind and maybe some help for your soul. — MarySueVader (@llcthecableguy) March 3, 2020

When democrats tell you who they really are–believe them. — mallen (@mallen2010) March 3, 2020

That’s what we said.

Because wishing harm on others is part of the Democrat platform of kindness, compassion, and tolerance. Hypocrite. #YourTolerantLeft — Carla’s Nats are World Series Champs ⚾️ ⚾️💙🇺🇸 (@LibertyBelleCJL) March 3, 2020

Find Jesus. — Jon Gault (@swatter911) March 3, 2020

In you bio you have “a better world is possible.” I guess that means by trying to kill off people you disagree with politically? This is gross. Be a better human. — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) March 3, 2020

Wishing sickness on your political opponents is mentally ill. — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) March 3, 2020

I’m gonna guess we look at things differently. For starters, I don’t wish ill on those I disagree with. But you do you, I guess. pic.twitter.com/JIODx1fwVN — dubs (@mrbigdubya) March 3, 2020

Democrats, the party of tolerance and kindness.

HA!

***

Related:

Good LUCK with that, Dems! AOC accuses Biden and the DNC of ‘turning back the clock’ in thread rallying troops to vote Bernie

So MAD! Brian Stelter throws HISSY FIT over RedState blog about him ‘partying’ with Katie Hill (Oliver Darcy tries doxxing blogger?!)

DA-YUM! We didn’t think it was possible but Ben Shapiro just made Bernie Sanders look even MORE like a douchebag