Boy, our sister site RedState has really been on the mark with their reporting on Katie Hill. Considering they were the first outlet to cover the story of her grossly inappropriate relationship with a staffer that ultimately led to her resigning, we’re not surprised this blog from @BonchieRedState got Brian Stelter’s attention.

Report: Two of CNN's Most Self-Righteous 'Journalists' Partied With Katie Hill https://t.co/iWQe5bc4fv — RedState (@RedState) March 2, 2020

Perfect headline.

Perfect story.

Fussy Tater:

@bonchieredstate You wrote "Perhaps Stelter and @OliverDarcy will comment on this and explain the situation." But you didn't ask for comment. WTF? I didn’t see Katie Hill at this book party. But I did see staffers from Fox News. Is it okay that they were there? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 2, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

Brian is mad because Bonchie wrote that he and Oliver Darcy partied … at a party.

In a blog.

Seriously?

Lol…You never respond to anything I ask you and I’m a blogger responding to a report by a news organization. You are welcome to go clear it up with them. And last I checked, Fox News didn’t have Hill on to help paint her as a victim. That was the issue. Don’t be obtuse. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 2, 2020

That’s asking too much, man.

The Page Six story didn't say I "partied." You wrote that yourself. I will wait for you to update your false and strange attack. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 2, 2020

Soooo it’s an attack to say he partied at a party?

Huh.

Maybe it was a crappy party?

Nah. You don’t get whine about the semantics of partied vs. being at the same party. Especially after you falsely presented the Hill situation as a right wing smear and trashed good reporting by @jenvanlaar. Be less hypocritical. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 2, 2020

This is too damn funny.

Would I permitted a question? After granting Katie Hill the opportunity on your show to spin herself will you have her back to challenge her on the fact Playboy had their reporter looking to do a hit piece on our writer, only to discover now the two were dating?

Seems pertinent. — Brad Slager: I'm A Loner, A One-Man CPAC (@MartiniShark) March 2, 2020

Don’t it?

BTW, my article is literally quoting @redsteeze asking you to explain and you ignored him. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 2, 2020

Shocker.

Right-wing smears. Heh.

Did she comb their hair? — Jim Sperduti (@SperdutiJ) March 2, 2020

Not a lot there to comb but anything is possible.

methinks the lady dost protest too much — BOS Fan in PA (@HTownForan) March 2, 2020

Just a tad.

oh this is rich, Brian. You of all people getting upset over this. You do this same thing every single day. I know for a fact you don't reach out for comment to all the ppl you skewer on a daily basis. Bonch did his job, don't get mad cuz you got caught fraternizing — Repeal #AB5; No #PROact (@RealKiraDavis) March 2, 2020

Seriously.

And then it just got worse …

Is Darcy really trying to doxx this guy?! ROFL

The idea that being at a book party translates into having "partied" with every single person at the venue is nuts. I look forward to RedState clearing the record on this, @FrancescoBonchi. You have plenty of on the record comments now to fix your story. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 2, 2020

Sweet baby corn, Darcy.

Tigers never really change their stripes.

Even when it’s a news outlet.

In which a CNN “journalist” tries to doxx me and drags some random, innocent dude into the fray. Good going. https://t.co/8DFed8mLcV — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 2, 2020

In which a CNN “journalist” tries to doxx me and drags some random, innocent dude into the fray. Good going. https://t.co/8DFed8mLcV — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 2, 2020

This is a really lame attempt at doxxing, Oliver, even for you. #BeBest BTW, all, please #FF the REAL @bonchieredstate and read his work here –> https://t.co/TIJaY9sTle 🙂 https://t.co/gpzPa3ywSP — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) March 2, 2020

And this poor guy.

Everyone on this thread: You got the wrong Bonchi. I think someone tagged or mentioned me by mistake! I keep receiving notifications but I have nothing to do with this. Actually I do not even understand what you’re discussing about. Thanks — Francesco Bonchi (@FrancescoBonchi) March 2, 2020

HOOboy.

Francesco, I'm sure Oliver is very sorry for not reaching out to you beforehand to confirm who you were before tagging you on this thread and assuming you were someone else – after lecturing others about making sure they reach out to confirm facts first. @streiffredstate — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) March 2, 2020

Shouldn’t you be watching @FoxNews right now? — Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 2, 2020

Annnd we’re dead.

LOL @OliverDarcy can't even doxx someone right. He needs to take lessons from @KFile. https://t.co/5h5naDljOO pic.twitter.com/OP8sC0ybLN — Beware the Ords of March (@OrdyPackard) March 2, 2020

“Senior Reporter” being unable to even identify the right person is the perfect accent. Nice going, Champ — aThirdOfDuane (@aThirdOfDuane) March 2, 2020

It’s sort of like watching another sequel to ‘Dumb and Dumber’ unfold right before your eyes, right?

***

