Boy, our sister site RedState has really been on the mark with their reporting on Katie Hill. Considering they were the first outlet to cover the story of her grossly inappropriate relationship with a staffer that ultimately led to her resigning, we’re not surprised this blog from @BonchieRedState got Brian Stelter’s attention.

Perfect headline.

Perfect story.

Fussy Tater:

HA HA HA HA HA

Brian is mad because Bonchie wrote that he and Oliver Darcy partied … at a party.

In a blog.

Seriously?

That’s asking too much, man.

Soooo it’s an attack to say he partied at a party?

Huh.

Maybe it was a crappy party?

Trending

This is too damn funny.

Don’t it?

Shocker.

Right-wing smears. Heh.

Not a lot there to comb but anything is possible.

Just a tad.

Seriously.

And then it just got worse …

Is Darcy really trying to doxx this guy?! ROFL

Sweet baby corn, Darcy.

Tigers never really change their stripes.

Even when it’s a news outlet.

And this poor guy.

HOOboy.

Annnd we’re dead.

It’s sort of like watching another sequel to ‘Dumb and Dumber’ unfold right before your eyes, right?

***

Related:

DA-YUM! We didn’t think it was possible but Ben Shapiro just made Bernie Sanders look even MORE like a douchebag

HOOBOY! Conserva-blogger Jennifer Rubin feels the ‘BERN’ when Bernie Bros light her TF UP over her fantasy ‘Biden Cabinet’

David Frum blames obvious parody account for fooling HIM (and a buncha blue-checks) with obvious parody coronavirus tweet

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterCNNKatie HillOliver Darcyredstate