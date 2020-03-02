Bernie Sanders is no fan of charity.

Color us shocked.

No, ol’ Bernie would rather seize people’s money via taxation than allow them to donate it to the groups, people, and causes they feel are worthwhile. Just like a good little socialist.

“I don’t believe in charities,” Mayor Sanders told a United Way kickoff in 1981. Per a @nytimes account, he "went on to take issue with the 'fundamental concepts on which charities are based,' asserting that gov't should instead be the provider of social services." #NeverBernie https://t.co/mi4O2SdpUe — Walter Olson (@walterolson) March 2, 2020

Commies are gonna commie.

Ben Shapiro actually said it best:

But guys he's a really good nice altruistic guy who just wants to stop you from giving money to poor people because it's better if he seizes it from you https://t.co/jX8ha57Cx1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 2, 2020

Yeah, guys. Bernie just wants to save you the time and energy of donating your money by taking it from you and deciding how it’s spent.

What a giver.

The left beloved that paying taxes is charity. The right believes that donating to charities is…well, charity. If you look at how much charity is given between the two parties, Republicans vastly out-donate Democrats. One party talks the talk, the other walks the walk. — Evan: Fetus that was born (@EvansPolitics) March 2, 2020

Wow. What a way to pin all amazing american non-profits against you. He is insane for this! — Meggs Myers (@HopealwaysRene) March 2, 2020

Technically he’s insane for the whole socialism/communism thing but we get the point.

Humility is for the bourgeois. Entitlement is how you make a country great! — Chris Arrr (@capitalistpeeg) March 2, 2020

@BernieSanders doesn't believe in people using their earned and taxed money how they choose. — Mark Sullivan, UCSofA (@Mark870freq) March 2, 2020

Because … wait for it … he’s a socialist.

Communist.

Something.

well of course. Like all collectivists, he thinks all the money belongs to the state, and any time you or I spend some, we're robbing it. — Thomas Paine II (@t2paine) March 2, 2020

Evil Americans wanting to keep more of the money they earn and deciding which charities they want to donate to … psh.

***

