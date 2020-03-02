Now that Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have magically dropped out of the race (that didn’t seem weird right before Super Tuesday, right?) it appears Jennifer Rubin is super excited to share her super-conservative Joe Biden Cabinet.

HA HA HA HA.

Because these people are totally not terrifying progressives and all about conservative ideals.

a team of rivals for a Biden Cabinet + others:

Buttigieg: VA

Warren: Education (a teacher!)

Klobuchar: HHS (drug prices/expand ACA)

Harris: VP or AG

Inslee: EPA

Bullock: Senate (Please) or Interior

Steyer: Energy

Yang (address AI): Labor@Lis_Smith: WH Comms

Bennet: ChofStff — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 2, 2020

Kamala Harris for VP or AG?

Yikes.

And Warren in education?

Warren's views on education are awful, and also lie outside her main area of expertise and appeal, which is financial regulation. — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 2, 2020

Ok, then SEC – scare the living daylights out of Wall St — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 2, 2020

Such a conservative. *eye roll*

Yeah, we’re sure Warren can’t wait to sit on Biden’s Cabinet, another evil white man holding her down.

Jenn is just forgetting one old socialist who happens to be leading the pack:

Looking good, Jen.

You need to come up with your fantasy Sanders cabinet.https://t.co/ZKmlfFrboK — mallen (@mallen2010) March 2, 2020

She’s assuming those 8 points will magically float to Biden … and you know what happens when someone ‘assumes.’

Which Harry Potter houses are they — The Guillotine Shouter (@guillotineshout) March 2, 2020

Good question.

This is so embarrassing — Age of Simpires (@TankieSanders) March 2, 2020

🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Single Payer or Bust🌹 (@stephlynn1982) March 2, 2020

Guess Bernie Bros are less than impressed with Jen’s ‘fantasy’ cabinet.

OK none of that matters. — Bernie2020_SolidarityExplosion🌹💥 (@CMDR_Explode) March 2, 2020

Good luck with all that, Jenn.

***

