Now that Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have magically dropped out of the race (that didn’t seem weird right before Super Tuesday, right?) it appears Jennifer Rubin is super excited to share her super-conservative Joe Biden Cabinet.
HA HA HA HA.
Because these people are totally not terrifying progressives and all about conservative ideals.
a team of rivals for a Biden Cabinet + others:
Buttigieg: VA
Warren: Education (a teacher!)
Klobuchar: HHS (drug prices/expand ACA)
Harris: VP or AG
Inslee: EPA
Bullock: Senate (Please) or Interior
Steyer: Energy
Yang (address AI): Labor@Lis_Smith: WH Comms
Bennet: ChofStff
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 2, 2020
Kamala Harris for VP or AG?
Yikes.
And Warren in education?
Warren's views on education are awful, and also lie outside her main area of expertise and appeal, which is financial regulation.
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) March 2, 2020
Ok, then SEC – scare the living daylights out of Wall St
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 2, 2020
Such a conservative. *eye roll*
Yeah, we’re sure Warren can’t wait to sit on Biden’s Cabinet, another evil white man holding her down.
Jenn is just forgetting one old socialist who happens to be leading the pack:
Looking good, Jen.
You need to come up with your fantasy Sanders cabinet.https://t.co/ZKmlfFrboK
— mallen (@mallen2010) March 2, 2020
She’s assuming those 8 points will magically float to Biden … and you know what happens when someone ‘assumes.’
Which Harry Potter houses are they
— The Guillotine Shouter (@guillotineshout) March 2, 2020
Good question.
This is so embarrassing
— Age of Simpires (@TankieSanders) March 2, 2020
🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Single Payer or Bust🌹 (@stephlynn1982) March 2, 2020
Guess Bernie Bros are less than impressed with Jen’s ‘fantasy’ cabinet.
OK none of that matters.
— Bernie2020_SolidarityExplosion🌹💥 (@CMDR_Explode) March 2, 2020
— #OnlyBernie needs 1991 (@AnOligarch) March 2, 2020
Sanders: President
— Merkbro🌹 (@MMerkington) March 2, 2020
Good luck with all that, Jenn.
***
