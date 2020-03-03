AOC must have figured out there is some serious plotting going on with the DNC and Joe Biden to make him the Democratic presidential nominee. Maybe it was the totally NOT coordinated drop-outs of both Buttigieg and Klobuchar the literal day BEFORE Super Tuesday, or perhaps it was the numerous endorsements coming out of the woodwork for Biden AGAIN, on the day before Super Tuesday.

Or maybe it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see the writing on the wall.

Even the DNC does not want Bernie.

To defeat Trump, it is going to take progressive, mass-movement politics that expands the electorate and fights for working-class & marginalized people. Turning back the clock may sound appealing to some, but we must recognize how we got here in the first place. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2020

Joe Biden is turning the clock back.

She’s not entirely wrong here EXCEPT the guy she thinks is taking us forward is even worse.

I understand disaffected voters because I once was one. As a waitress, I’d watch pundits on TV talk about how we didn’t need to improve the ACA much when almost no one I knew could afford insurance. Or they’d talk about how great the economy was when everyone I knew struggled./2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2020

Disaffected voters.

Heh.

And we thought she was a bartender?

And while folks on TV went on about how we don’t need substantive change in America because things “aren’t that bad,” I couldn’t help but feel lied to. Mountains of student debt.

Friends working multiple jobs just to afford rent.

Not one person I worked with had insurance.

/3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2020

Our economy is roaring, unemployment is low, taxes have been cut, the market is rallying back to record numbers … things aren’t bad at all. Tough sell, Sandy.

There will always be people who make the case against transformative change. But today our generation’s prospects are worse off than our parents’. Today people are dying bc they can’t afford insulin. Today the for-profit caging of people is normal. I, for one, choose change. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2020

She, for one, chooses socialism.

And pass.

“Expand the electorate” is an euphemism for allowing non-citizens to vote. — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) March 3, 2020

Too late. Trump's already done that…but without the progressive (actually regressive) BS. 👍 — Snoop Bailey (@vol80) March 3, 2020

I can’t wait until the @dnc takes away your district 😆 — TurboChick⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KelleyTori) March 3, 2020

Electing an 80 year old Marxist is absolutely turning back the clock! Nothing new about socialism. It's lived to destroy, corrupt & kill tens of millions and has never been successful. — Wendy Neubauer (@SpottedDogAcres) March 3, 2020

Socialism does nothing for the working class. Your socialist policies are regressive they have failed in the past and will in the future — patti (@kokopatti) March 3, 2020

Biden. Change that can happen. Bernie's out of it. Old-fashioned. — Carol Morehead (@carol_morehead) March 3, 2020

To be honest, this editor isn’t sure if she should cheer for conservatives mocking AOC for this thread or the Biden supporters because socialism sucks.

Ultimately it doesn’t matter because Trump will beat both of them but still.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

***

