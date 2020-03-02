Whistleblowers are rad unless they blow the whistle on your lefty media pals.

At least that’s the impression we get from HuffPo’s Christopher Mathias who was clearly not a fan of Cary Poarch aka the CNN whistleblower speaking at CPAC.

Gosh, something seems wrong with Christopher.

A little?

Heh.

Trending

Same difference.

Including this tweet JUST for the animated gif alone.

He is SO mad, bro.

Something like that.

***

Related:

‘Making SAMMICHES’: MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle triggered because there are no broads on Pence’s Coronavirus Taskforce

‘Was Trump standing behind him’? Rob Reiner mocked like never before for claiming he saw a president while watching Biden on Sunday shows

‘Scared Dems are losing the black vote? You SHOULD be.’ Jemele Hill shows her true colors with bigoted take on black Trump supporters

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cary PoarchChristopher MathiasHuffPoJames O'KeefeProject Veritas