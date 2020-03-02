Whistleblowers are rad unless they blow the whistle on your lefty media pals.
At least that’s the impression we get from HuffPo’s Christopher Mathias who was clearly not a fan of Cary Poarch aka the CNN whistleblower speaking at CPAC.
Gosh, something seems wrong with Christopher.
Someone’s a little butthurt @Project_Veritas is doing great work exposing your lefty allies in the mainstream media https://t.co/8dEHpP835D
— Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) March 2, 2020
A little?
Heh.
Your use of a vulgar adjective to describe Project Veritas says far more about YOU, Christopher.
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 2, 2020
The only thing funnier than some one at HuffPo calling himself a "reporter" is someone at Vox calling himself a "reporter".
— Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 2, 2020
Same difference.
I'm sorry this is happening to you. Also @CNN and huffpo are fake news.
— neverleft (@neverbeenleft) March 2, 2020
So where do you stand on whistleblowers? Don’t look now but your bias is showing.
— Steve B (@boyce_steve) March 2, 2020
We don’t like whistleblowers now? It’s hard to keep up.
— Unagi (@brownrobin64) March 2, 2020
Haha suck it loser pic.twitter.com/FxA957C4s8
— Mark Ayers (@OBCOP) March 2, 2020
Including this tweet JUST for the animated gif alone.
I'm torn as to which response would better fit your tweet:
1. You sound like an over the hill cheerleader that just noticed a prettier girl in the room
2. Hoes mad
— Lucas (@The_Kirkpatrick) March 2, 2020
Need a tissue? 🤔
— Sierra Charlie☘️ ن ✝️❌ 🇺🇸🇮🇪⚓️ #Israel (@Llyrin) March 2, 2020
You mad, bro?
— Monika (@MonikaMusing) March 2, 2020
He is SO mad, bro.
Aww cry a little more.
— Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) March 2, 2020
So now it's……Believe only some whistleblowers?
— Kill the Iowa Caucus once and for all. (@ATxFellow) March 2, 2020
— #AVGeek SkzDaLimit (@skzdalimit) March 2, 2020
Something like that.
***
