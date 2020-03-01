Remember when Jemele Hill was pushing for segregated colleges and claiming the Electoral College was a racist tool?

Good times.

And speaking of racist tools, Jemele’s tweet about this photo of black Trump supporters praying over Trump is pretty damn awful:

When you try to fake-like black people and suddenly remember you left the tiki torches out in the living room pic.twitter.com/ab1xSi2uro — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 28, 2020

This was a bad take, Jemele.

Bad.

And she wonders why more and more black Americans are starting to support Trump.

When you're a bigot and feel compelled to project your hatred onto others. https://t.co/MwGWc6cqfb — Rated "G" (@TCC_Grouchy) March 1, 2020

Something like that.

Oh Look, race baiter Jemele is scared the D's are losing the vote to Trump. Are you gonna be ok sweetie? — Mainer (@TurnMaineRed) March 1, 2020

Since Trump has actually done more to help black Americans than just talking about it (ahem, Obama), what do you expect?

This is why you got fired from ESPN.

🤷🏽‍♂️ — Sandpit Nostep (@rev_entertain) March 1, 2020

Oof.

When your narrow mind can only grasp hatred, your hatred produces tweets like that. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) March 1, 2020

You got paid to write about sports? — Parallel Universe Brimley trucker hat (@dirtytruckerhat) March 1, 2020

Crazy, right?

There’s nothing the Left hates more than people who abandon all that victim mentality to find success on their own. Strong, independent people can’t be controlled with false narratives and destructive agendas. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) March 1, 2020

Ding ding ding.

They especially hate it if those abandoning the victim mentality are:

1. Women

2. Minorities

3. Immigrants.

It destroys their whole narrative that the system is rigged against them and unless they elect the Dems, they can't find success. — mark b (@4liberty) March 1, 2020

If Democrats can’t convince people they need saving they have no real agenda. Their entire platform is built on the idea that people, especially women and minorities, CAN’T think or do for themselves and so the government has to step in and do it for them. Trump has proven otherwise.

And they can’t stand it.

***

