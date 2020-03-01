Welp, sounds like a Republican ‘mega-donor’ purchased a stake in Twitter …

Flying under the radar today: Trump’s people just bought Twitter. https://t.co/L1sFuXJp9B — Josh Shepperd (@joshshepperd) February 29, 2020

Twitter might not be as biased?! OH NO!

From The Guardian:

Paul Singer, the billionaire founder of Elliott Management, is a Republican mega-donor who opposed Donald Trump during the real-estate magnate’s run for the presidential nomination but has since come onside. After a White House visit in February 2017, Trump said Singer “was very much involved with the anti-Trump or, as they say, ‘Never Trump’, and Paul just left, and he’s given us his total support and it’s all about unification”. Trump famously communicates with the public largely through Twitter, at the expense of traditional media strategy.

The nerve of this guy buying into Twitter … who does he think he is?

Heh.

I’m guessing that this will mean that it becomes more friendly to disinformation and surveillance. They will also change the algorithms about which posts and which words are most visible in the feed. And some #Resistance posters will be banned. — Josh Shepperd (@joshshepperd) February 29, 2020

More friendly to disinformation and surveillance.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

He does know Twitter is already like that yes?

And God forbid any #Resistance posters get banned, only conservatives should be held to Twitter’s TOS.

Depending on how this pans out, we will see massive drops in academic use, and a wave of deactivations. — Josh Shepperd (@joshshepperd) February 29, 2020

He says this like it’s a bad thing.

I’m going to reactivate my Friendster account. — Josh Shepperd (@joshshepperd) February 29, 2020

Friendster?

Did we say, ‘HA HA HA’ because HA HA HA HA HA.

Just had Sunday morning coffee, opened my computer, and whoa, people are really not happy about the sale. It’s a natural outcome of how capitalism is interpreted in this country. We either have to change our relationship to media and the public good or deal with it. — Josh Shepperd (@joshshepperd) March 1, 2020

Mean ol’ capitalism, leveling the playing field every time.

The sheer nonsensical freak out over this is pure comedic gold. pic.twitter.com/2HiEtgh4Tp — Scotty Potty (@HTX_Con) March 1, 2020

Better find one quick. You having to actually defend your views with logic as opposed to a report button is going to be difficult for you, I can tell. — Texas Velvet (@TMIWITW) March 1, 2020

If they can build a consortium of other investors to force Twitter to behave as a corporation rather than a spoiled Democrat it will be enough. — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) March 1, 2020

@Twitter must issue more stock and dilute Trump's billionaire friend's holdings. — ExpatSoutherner (@Tedards) February 29, 2020

Very sneaky way to get around campaign finance law limits when you know this is timed to boost Trump’s campaign and social media domination. No doubt in my mind he will use it to mine information and names. — Kim C (@cow_belle65) February 29, 2020

Delicious, ain’t it?

So that means Twitter might not be awful soon? — Larry Bernard (@karasoth) March 1, 2020

HA HA HA HA (one more time).

