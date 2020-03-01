Lisa Page doesn’t like Trump bringing up her unprofessional and inappropriate texts with Peter Strzok.

Maybe don’t text inappropriate and disgusting things to a married man while working for the government, Lisa.

Just sayin’.

Perhaps if the texts weren’t so grotesque in nature he wouldn’t be able to perform them in such a way. Please, she acts like her job was actually trying to interfere with a campaign … it was about more than just not liking him.

And she knows it.

Guess how this tweet went over.

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for her.

Side note, this guy’s name ‘Slappy McPrivilege’ is hilarious.

Nope.

Sorry Lisa, truth hurts.

