Rob Reiner is seeing things … it could be the late stages of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Been watching Joe Biden on the Sunday shows. I see a President. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 1, 2020

Why? Was Trump standing behind him?

They don’t call Rob, ‘Meathead’ for nothin’.

Does he know what state he's in? Or what office he's running for? https://t.co/d0mbqSmPDS — Amazon Post – follow us into the darkness (@dying_democracy) March 1, 2020

Does Joe know the name of the guy interviewing him?

Mmmmmm.

Beer.

Alright Chuck, thank you very much. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 2, 2020

There it is.

I see dead people. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) March 2, 2020

HA HA HA HA

I see a corrupt old fool who doesn't know it's Sunday. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 1, 2020

And to think, this is who the DNC wants running our country.

Yikes.

That's funny. I see a guy bordering on senility. The verbal gaffs were funny at first, but now seems like early onset dementia. He even admitted that he's be a one term president because of his age. I don't see a president. I see an old guy who needs to retire. — TJ @ Shield Defense (@1ShieldDefense) March 2, 2020

Poor Rob.

Who doesn't know which state he's in, who he's talking to, and what he's running for. Yeah, seems like the perfect candidate for a meathead. — Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) March 1, 2020

I see a pathetic man with cognitive deficits, struggling to word-find, process information, and recall short term memory details. — DrJanesDC™️ 4️⃣5️⃣ (@DrJaneRuby) March 1, 2020

You're a nice guy, but you have to quit smoking that stuff. — darylgene (@darylgene) March 2, 2020

Seriously.

Bless your heart — oracle of liberty (@oracleofliberty) March 2, 2020

Is this a parody account? pic.twitter.com/8JRVI4Mr6f — Joe Bravo (@JoeBravoYo) March 2, 2020

Best parody account on Twitter. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 1, 2020

After Sean Spicier … heh.

