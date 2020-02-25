Imagine thinking this tweet from Marxist fanboy Ian Goodrum trying to paint Cuba as the superior country to America was a good idea.
Because so many people are trying to sneak into CUBA. Day after day, boatfuls of Floridians trying to get in.
*eye roll*
In 60 years, Cuba has achieved:
—79.74 years life expectancy (US: 78.69)
—99.75% literacy rate (US: 99%)
—0% homelessness (US: .17%)
—1.7% unemployment (US: 3.6%)
All this, despite decades of the cruelest embargo in history.
Defending Cuba shouldn't even be a question.
— Ian Goodrum (@isgoodrum) February 24, 2020
‘Defending Cuba shouldn’t even be a question.’
K.
One has to wonder if perhaps Ian was dropped on his head once or twice. Not judging.
Charles C.W. Cooke just needed one word to respond:
Clown.
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 25, 2020
Yup.
That.
All day that.
Someone get him a little red nose.
You read the comments to this drivel and it’s all people who hate the US. Surely we can help them immigrate to Cuba? https://t.co/CSYBOP6ahu
— MLH ♥️ (@just_mindy) February 25, 2020
Anyone start a GoFundMe yet?
Let me see how many are paddling to Havana? #zilch
— Patrick Spargur, ICCE (@spargur_patrick) February 24, 2020
That. ^
I take it you'll be moving there now that travel restrictions have been lifted, since it's pretty much a paradise. Shouldn't even be a question.
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 25, 2020
Is that why people risk their lifes in makeshift rafts to flee to Florida?
— Kaius Marius (@KaiusMarius) February 24, 2020
The 1990s want their talking point back lol
— Jellicle Alexander (@lumpensecretary) February 24, 2020
Painful.
No one has ever accused Marxists of being all that bright …
***
