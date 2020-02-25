Imagine thinking this tweet from Marxist fanboy Ian Goodrum trying to paint Cuba as the superior country to America was a good idea.

Because so many people are trying to sneak into CUBA. Day after day, boatfuls of Floridians trying to get in.

*eye roll*

‘Defending Cuba shouldn’t even be a question.’

K.

One has to wonder if perhaps Ian was dropped on his head once or twice. Not judging.

Charles C.W. Cooke just needed one word to respond:

Yup.

That.

All day that.

Someone get him a little red nose.

Anyone start a GoFundMe yet?

That. ^

Painful.

No one has ever accused Marxists of being all that bright …

***

