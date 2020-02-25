Imagine thinking this tweet from Marxist fanboy Ian Goodrum trying to paint Cuba as the superior country to America was a good idea.

Because so many people are trying to sneak into CUBA. Day after day, boatfuls of Floridians trying to get in.

*eye roll*

In 60 years, Cuba has achieved: —79.74 years life expectancy (US: 78.69) —99.75% literacy rate (US: 99%) —0% homelessness (US: .17%) —1.7% unemployment (US: 3.6%) All this, despite decades of the cruelest embargo in history. Defending Cuba shouldn't even be a question. — Ian Goodrum (@isgoodrum) February 24, 2020

‘Defending Cuba shouldn’t even be a question.’

K.

One has to wonder if perhaps Ian was dropped on his head once or twice. Not judging.

Charles C.W. Cooke just needed one word to respond:

Clown. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 25, 2020

Yup.

That.

All day that.

Someone get him a little red nose.

You read the comments to this drivel and it’s all people who hate the US. Surely we can help them immigrate to Cuba? https://t.co/CSYBOP6ahu — MLH ♥️ (@just_mindy) February 25, 2020

Anyone start a GoFundMe yet?

Let me see how many are paddling to Havana? #zilch — Patrick Spargur, ICCE (@spargur_patrick) February 24, 2020

That. ^

I take it you'll be moving there now that travel restrictions have been lifted, since it's pretty much a paradise. Shouldn't even be a question. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 25, 2020

Is that why people risk their lifes in makeshift rafts to flee to Florida? — Kaius Marius (@KaiusMarius) February 24, 2020

The 1990s want their talking point back lol — Jellicle Alexander (@lumpensecretary) February 24, 2020

Painful.

No one has ever accused Marxists of being all that bright …

***

