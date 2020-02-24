Hey guys, if you think journalism doesn’t matter, just take a look at what they did with Harvey Weinstein … after blocking and spiking the story for decades.

We’re thinking this ‘atta boy’ for the media from POLITICO’s Blake Hounshell is a teensy bit embarrassing:

Take a gander at Weinstein TODAY.

Just not all those years the media deliberately ignored the monster in Hollywood.

It’s really not.

Huh?

Lauer? Ouch.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA

But hey, media for the win!

Sit all the way down.

But hey, they totally did it eventually and stuff!

See, journalism matters … sorta!

***

Related:

‘You forgot married to your BROTHER’: Ilhan Omar shares list of things she IS and HOOBOY that’s some crazy backfire

Too bad SOOO sad! Socialist wannabes who keep comparing Bernie’s M4A to Denmark in for a rude awakening in AG’s thread

‘Allow me to illuminate’: Larry O’Connor gives Never Trump ‘personalities’ a dose of their own medicine in BRUTAL thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Blake NewsmediaPoliticoWeinstein