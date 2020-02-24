Never Trump is having sort of a rough go of it lately, especially since it looks more and more like Bernie Sanders may indeed win the Democratic nomination. Will these so-called ‘gatekeepers’ of conservatism really vote for a socialist just to dunk on Trump? Is giving up the country to a bunch of unhinged socialists a conservative value?

People keep asking them these questions (and others) so of course, that means we’re all obsessed with Never Trump.

Heh.

Larry O’Connor wrote quite frankly one of the best and most brutal threads we’ve seen on Twitter in a long time:

I see many Never Trump personalities (that's really all they are at this point, TV personalities) accusing those of us who supported the 2016 GOP nominee for president and his eventual presidency of being OBSESSED with Never Trump. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) February 24, 2020

Psh, ask a stupid question, Never Trump.

"If we're so irrelevant, why do y'all still talk about us?" They ponder aloud in mocking derision. Allow me to illuminate… — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) February 24, 2020

Get yer popcorn.

You were AWFUL to us. You CONTINUE to be awful to us. You NEVER apologized to us for being wrong in 2016 and you NEVER acknowledged we were RIGHT. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) February 24, 2020

You supported the removal of the president first as Putin's stooge and NEVER acknowledged you were wrong about the collusion hoax. When you could have supported Republican Devin Nunes you chose to support Democrat hack Adam Schiff and you've NEVER acknowledged you were wrong. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) February 24, 2020

Their egos won’t allow it.

And through it all… you've NEVER paid a price. You continue to be OVER represented in media as if your perspective represents anything more than 5% of the electorate. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) February 24, 2020

Probably less.

Meanwhile, we have been marginalized by media outlets in deference to your consistently flawed opinions and predictions. Your prominent, consistent existence in media fills the "Republican Chair" on the panel most left-leaning media outlets grudgingly make available. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) February 24, 2020

So viewers across America are left without any significant voice on most outlets that might articulate what they're thinking and why they support the president. This breeds anger, frustration and resentment. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) February 24, 2020

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Meanwhile, you continue to get it wrong and smugly look down on us as we articulate ideas and political positions embraced by 95% of Republicans. We are not obsessed with you. We resent your continued prominent position that you did not earn through accuracy or hard work. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) February 24, 2020

‘We resent your continued prominent position that you did not earn through accuracy or hard work.’

Damn son.

You are there for one reason and one reason only: You satisfy the needs of left-leaning networks to further distort the center-right perspective in American politics and to give the false impression that the president faces serious opposition from fellow Republicans. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) February 24, 2020

They are a tool of the Left.

We were right. You were wrong. We are still right. You are on the verge of voting for a Marxist. You aren't serious yet you're taken seriously by the gate-keepers of American media. And you act like you earned that place, deserve it. That sucks… and, yes, we resent it. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) February 24, 2020

I hope that explains it for you. Now, enjoy explaining your vote for Bernie Sanders you keepers of the conservative flame. I'll be over here counting the confirmed judges that would've never existed had people actually listened to you. Thank God you ARE irrelevant. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) February 24, 2020

Can we get an AMEN?

***

