Arielle Scarcella’s Twitter bio says she empowers women, LGBT, and is not of the hive mind which is actually quite refreshing.

She has also decided to ‘come out’ and leave the Left.

Her video is honestly quite hilarious and spectacular all in one.

Watch:

Ariella did NOT hold back, which is probably why she’s spent so much time getting attacked by her own community. Cancel culture is an ugly thing.

The Left keeps moving left, which is leaving many centrists, moderates, and independents ‘politically homeless’ if you will.

Trending

We are living in crazy times.

True story.

It’s fascinating how many people are on this thread saying their own movement has bullied them.

Unfortunately, that shape may have already sailed.

But we were told conservatives were sexist and hateful!

Who knew?

***

Related:

NC Democratic Candidate and ‘Resistance Bad-A*s’ Mark Judson cowardly deletes poll about firing Trump supporters BUUUT we got it

‘We are NOT props!’ Obianuju Ekeocha drags Jennifer Rubin for suggesting Biden needs a woman of color to add ‘pizzazz’

Dude, what are you SMOKIN’?! ‘Economist’ Paul Krugman tries (and fails) to make his case FOR socialist Bernie Sanders in asinine thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Arielle Scarcellacancel culturegendersLGBTwoke