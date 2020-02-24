Democrat Mark Judson is running for North Carolina District 7.

And he considers himself a ‘Resistance Bad-Ass’.

We laughed too.

Anyway, Judson took it upon himself to put up a poll asking if Trump supporters should be fired from any Federal jobs after Trump is out of office, and he added they would know who these people are from their social media posts. Welp, if that isn’t fascism we’re not sure what is.

Not proposing policy – just seeing where people are on this: In 2021, after Trump is gone, we will be able to tell who 90% of his supporters are via Social Media records. Should we fire all of them from any Federal Jobs, to include the military, in order to protect the Nation? — Mark Judson For Congress (@Judson4Congress) February 23, 2020

Apparently, since it wasn’t policy he was proposing that somehow made it ok?

Thinking he should drop the ‘bad’ from his self-descriptor and just say, ‘Resistance A*s’ because he deleted it.

We can help him out …

Sorry, Mark, Twitter is FOREVER.

Fellow #Patriots this @Judson4Congress #Democrat seeking to be NC Rep in congress #MarkJudson put out a post (pic #1) He says he's "Not proposing policy" but why would you even think of getting #SocialMedia records of #TrumpSupporters & FIRE them if they hold Federal jobs! pic.twitter.com/BAXCqdMbvn — Sharon Kondas-Rubin (@smakr61) February 24, 2020

Oh, there it is.

What a sweetie, right?

The most disturbing & disgusting tweet I have ever seen from someone running for office. You guessed it. A DEMOCRAT!! @Judson4Congress LOOK AT THIS MESS. Make sure you go on and respectfully comment on his campaign video linked below.https://t.co/rDrLjxO7x5 pic.twitter.com/jqfUzG1iiB — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) February 24, 2020

Wow. That’s kind of what they want. To punish Trump supporters — MamaDeCheverito (@MamaDeCheverito) February 24, 2020

It’s exactly what they want.

"protect" the nation… Uhuh, sure, that's why. 👍 — Amazing Grace😇💕🇺🇲 (@Banana10664910) February 24, 2020

Perhaps when he DOES get re-elected, all the Democrats should then be fired from federal jobs? For the sake of consistency. So absurd. — Michael 🇺🇸🧢 (@michaelr0bert) February 24, 2020

For safety purposes, right?

We did take a gander at Mark’s timeline and it’s everything you’d expect:

Republicans are CHEERING as Trump* and the GOP destroy the Republic in favor of a Dictatorship. But If you are not a Millionaire, you WILL be a victim. Check your bank balance to see. Oh, and FYI – they WILL take your guns – that is straight out of the Fascism 101 Handbook. pic.twitter.com/oUFd1npCVm — Mark Judson For Congress (@Judson4Congress) February 23, 2020

And of course, now he’s playing the victim …

Wowzers!! That was surreal!! — Mark Judson For Congress (@Judson4Congress) February 24, 2020

C’mon people, all he was suggesting was firing people for how they vote!

Cut him some slack.

I’m not even a Trump supporter but I want to move to N. Carolina just to vote against you. — not becky (@justanurse25) February 24, 2020

Bummed that you are held accountable. NC voter here- will make sure that everyone I know knows your intentions. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) February 24, 2020

Your take is such a bad take. You were rightfully ratioed for even suggesting what you did. What if we search for everyone attacking the Bill of Rights? Should they be fired for not protecting and upholding the constitution? IMHO no. Can you tell me why? — Jeff Pitzen (@F3_Haskell) February 24, 2020

Who could have guessed in a million years, you could bring up the notion of banning political opponents from certain sectors of society and not get some pretty severe negative feedback? Crazy, right? — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) February 24, 2020

You just assured you will never get my vote! — Debbie Vivian (@debbie_vivian) February 24, 2020

Yes, it's surreal that you'd seed the thought of rounding up political enemies; how authoritarian of you. — Solarwraith⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Solarwraith1) February 24, 2020

How very Democratic.

***

