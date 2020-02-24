Bow howdy, it’s almost as if Ilhan Omar was deliberately setting herself up for some serious trolling. We suppose even bad attention is still attention but yikes …

I am, Hijabi

Muslim

Black

Foreign born

Refugee

Somali Easily triggering conservatives, Right wing bloggers, anti Muslim bigots, tinfoil conspiracy theorists, birthers, pay me a 💵 to bash Muslims fraudsters, pro-occupation groups and every single xenophobe since 2016 😆 pic.twitter.com/SffIqUT32I — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 24, 2020

Notice one major thing missing from your list, Ilhan.

Yet I don’t see Proud American citizen . I wonder why https://t.co/olbCVet3on — Diane B (@dmb1031) February 24, 2020

Right? Umm … American maybe, Ilhan?

You forgot married to your brother That’s such a huge part of your life, how could you neglect that? — Aaron R (@notwitty30) February 24, 2020

Oof.

You forgot something: anti-Semite. — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 24, 2020

Double oof.

It's like you gave up 2/3 of the way through this tweet — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) February 24, 2020

Notice “American” is missing from your list? 🤔 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) February 24, 2020

Ding ding ding.

You forgot to say that you’re anti-American. — jerZboyMediaUSA (@jerZboyUSA) February 24, 2020

Funny how Somalia is on the list of countries for the "Muslim" ban and @IlhanMN married her own brother so he wouldn't have to go back. She must think it's a pretty dangerous place if she was willing to marry her own brother in order to protect him.pic.twitter.com/6prH3OGntE — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) February 24, 2020

This is one tough crowd.

Thank you for finally being honest that you are not an AMERICAN. — K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) February 24, 2020

Sensing a theme here.

The distinctions you articulated evidence your alienation and bigotry. Aaaaaaand, I notice you didn't say you were "American." — Erik Rush (@erikrush) February 24, 2020

Yup, Ilhan truly set herself up this time.

Wowza.

***

Related:

Too bad SOOO sad! Socialist wannabes who keep comparing Bernie’s M4A to Denmark in for a rude awakening in AG’s thread

‘Allow me to illuminate’: Larry O’Connor gives Never Trump ‘personalities’ a dose of their own medicine in BRUTAL thread

‘I’m coming out, I’m leaving the Left.’ LGBT/Women’s advocate Arielle Scarcella speaks out against ‘ridiculously woke cult’ in video (watch)