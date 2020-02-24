Bow howdy, it’s almost as if Ilhan Omar was deliberately setting herself up for some serious trolling. We suppose even bad attention is still attention but yikes …
I am,
Hijabi
Muslim
Black
Foreign born
Refugee
Somali
Easily triggering conservatives, Right wing bloggers, anti Muslim bigots, tinfoil conspiracy theorists, birthers, pay me a 💵 to bash Muslims fraudsters, pro-occupation groups and every single xenophobe since 2016 😆 pic.twitter.com/SffIqUT32I
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 24, 2020
Notice one major thing missing from your list, Ilhan.
Yet I don’t see Proud American citizen . I wonder why https://t.co/olbCVet3on
— Diane B (@dmb1031) February 24, 2020
Right? Umm … American maybe, Ilhan?
You forgot married to your brother
That’s such a huge part of your life, how could you neglect that?
— Aaron R (@notwitty30) February 24, 2020
Oof.
You forgot something: anti-Semite.
— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 24, 2020
Double oof.
It's like you gave up 2/3 of the way through this tweet
— Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) February 24, 2020
Notice “American” is missing from your list? 🤔
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) February 24, 2020
Ding ding ding.
You forgot to say that you’re anti-American.
— jerZboyMediaUSA (@jerZboyUSA) February 24, 2020
Funny how Somalia is on the list of countries for the "Muslim" ban and @IlhanMN married her own brother so he wouldn't have to go back. She must think it's a pretty dangerous place if she was willing to marry her own brother in order to protect him.pic.twitter.com/6prH3OGntE
— Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) February 24, 2020
This is one tough crowd.
— Jeffery Wyss (@WyssJeffery) February 24, 2020
Soookiooo…not American. pic.twitter.com/W5YsGqyY1l
— Attack Lizard (@MingusYaDingus) February 24, 2020
Thank you for finally being honest that you are not an AMERICAN.
— K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) February 24, 2020
Sensing a theme here.
The distinctions you articulated evidence your alienation and bigotry.
Aaaaaaand, I notice you didn't say you were "American."
— Erik Rush (@erikrush) February 24, 2020
Yup, Ilhan truly set herself up this time.
Wowza.
