Executive Director of Guns Down America, Igor Volsky, wants gun makers punished for marketing and selling guns to women and minorities. Apparently, if gun grabbers can’t frame all gun owners as crazy, evil, racist, redneck, white dudes with inappropriate relationships with their sheep that’s problematic for their agenda.

Whoda thunk it?

1/ Gun makers are softening their image to “put a better face in front of people" & "ramp up its appeal to women, children and members of minority groups" That's right: gun makers are increasingly advertising to WOMEN, CHILDREN & MINORITY COMMUNITIES https://t.co/Ag3VLzRMGo — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 24, 2020

How DARE women and minorities want to arm themselves! THE NERVE.

2/ Firearm industry realizes that to survive into the future it must "broaden its reach beyond the aging white men who have been its core customers" — and so they're now trying to sell their products to other demographics. This is incredibly dangerous. — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 24, 2020

Or, and hear us out, Igor, they realize sex and skin color have zero to do with who does and doesn’t want to own a firearm.

3/ We are already a country awash in firearms (there are more firearms than people in the United States) & the industry is *actively circumventing existing laws* to bring banned dangerous weapons to market & make firearms of ever increasing lethality — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 24, 2020

Lethality.

Oooh, scary word.

4/ We must crack down on firearm manufacturers: — expose them to actual liability & accountability — regulate the products they produce for safety and how they can advertise — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 24, 2020

Raise your hand if you rolled your eyes so far back in your head reading this just now that you may have done actual damage to yourself like this editor did.

5/ One trade group is promoting this initiative: “Tired of being shamed simply because you’re a gun owner? It’s time to show who we really are.” Note to gun owners: if you don't want to be "shamed" you have to stand up against @NRA's hatred & stand w/ the 97% who back gun reform — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 24, 2020

This is a bad take, Igor. BAD take.

Godforbid people of color have firearms or women defend themselves. Kinda racist, pal. — Slightly Salty Major (@anccpt) February 24, 2020

Kinda?

It’s also pretty damn sexist.

And misogynistic. Women are perfectly able to manage firearms and have every right to own them. And they do, in droves. — Samantha Pfaff (@SamanthaPfaff) February 25, 2020

That. ^

Suggesting that people of color should not have access to the means of self defense sounds rather bigoted. — Spam Elliot (@jones4440) February 24, 2020

I'm a minority gun owner. So please, Mr. White Man, tell me why I should not be advertised to by gun makers? — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) February 24, 2020

Yeah, Mr. White Man.

Hahahahahahaha

The Racist rears his ugly head. And he's not from the NRA, the Trump supporters, the millions of gun owners, or the GOP. — ShurlTheWorld (@ShurlStillHere) February 24, 2020

so the people most vulnerable. those bastards. — lancerific (@G19Gen5) February 24, 2020

I can't imagine how horrible it is for people of different genders, races, ethnic groups, and other immutable characteristics to learn they have 2nd Amendment rights. — MJ's Lair (@mjrod) February 24, 2020

The nerve of those evil gun makers!

***

