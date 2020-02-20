Full transparency, this editor loves following Paul Sperry because it’s like he has his finger on the pulse of every shady and obnoxious stunt being pulled in DC. Like this tweet on the connection between Asst. US Attorney, Molly Gaston, and Obama himself.

BREAKING: Molly Gaston, the asst US Attorney who signed letter to McCabe's lawyer informing McCabe she was closing criminal case against him, is Democrat who's given thousands to Dems including Obama & who once worked for Dem side of House Oversight & whose mother worked for WaPo — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 18, 2020

So the attorney who signed the letter to McCabe’s lawyer informing him she was closing the criminal case against him is a Democrat who has given thousands to Dems including Obama. Oh, and her mother worked for the Washington Post.

But you know, there was nothing biased or shady there.

Nope.

This seriously pissed off Eric Holder:

Why don’t you shut the hell up. Your bias is showing. I bet you’ve never been a prosecutor or have any idea how DOJ works. People like you-who want to use the justice system for political reasons-are both dangerous and ignorant. The case was-like you-an obvious loser. https://t.co/MdOq8u78Yy — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) February 19, 2020

Calm down, Eric. Sheesh.

Anyone else laughing their asses off over Holder accusing others of using the justice system for political reasons?! HELLO. Wingman.

Oooh la la! Pretty tough guy talk there Fast and Furious! Maybe you should challenge @paulsperry_ to a gun dual! Just like in the Old West! 🍿 🍿 — #JusticeIsHere⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DanSwanson1965) February 20, 2020

Eric seems tense.

I don't know if you're Fast, but you're clearly Furious, amiright? — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) February 20, 2020

"People … who want to use the justice system for political reasons are both dangerous and ignorant." 😂

Ok "Mr Wingman." — Ｌａｎｇｅｓｔｏｎ (@Langeston) February 20, 2020

Uh huh.

You tweeted this from your glass house, right? — Darrell Pitzer (@d_pitz) February 20, 2020

Watch out for those rocks, Eric.

Pretty touchy for an illegal gun-trafficker with a sealed indictment, aren't we? — Joe M (@StormIsUponUs) February 20, 2020

You seem relaxed. — The Kate Awakening (@kate_awakening) February 20, 2020

You scared Eric? You sound scared. — Aussie Deplorable 🌟🌟🌟 (@shravaka) February 20, 2020

He sounds nervous.

They all do.

***

