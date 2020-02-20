Last night at the Democrat Debate, Elizabeth Warren tried to come off as some sort of powerful woman who is taking no prisoners in her plight to save this country from the evil man in the White House!

Unfortunately for Liz, most people just thought she came off as some unhinged, desperate, and shrill fifth grade teacher scolding kids in class with empty threats. It was painful.

And unlikely to actually help her efforts moving forward.

In other words, womp womp.

She sounded mad.

She sounded hysterical.

She didn’t sound powerful.

She most certainly did not sound presidential.

Yup. By behaving like some enraged harpy she almost made Bloomberg into a victim.

It was a bunch of old white people arguing about who gets the last Fig Newton and their nephew Pete dropped by as well.

Trump won last night.

***

