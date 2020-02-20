Last night at the Democrat Debate, Elizabeth Warren tried to come off as some sort of powerful woman who is taking no prisoners in her plight to save this country from the evil man in the White House!

Unfortunately for Liz, most people just thought she came off as some unhinged, desperate, and shrill fifth grade teacher scolding kids in class with empty threats. It was painful.

And unlikely to actually help her efforts moving forward.

It’s possible to damage another candidate with attacks, but it’s not easy to look good doing it. Often the beneficiary ends up not being the attacker. I think Andy’s doubts are well-founded. https://t.co/pfE5PNhiKj — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 20, 2020

In other words, womp womp.

After listening to Warren’s breathless motor-mouthed rankings last night, I decided it would be more pleasant to have had an ice-pick driven into my ears. — David Robinson (@davidl515) February 20, 2020

She sounded mad.

She sounded hysterical.

She didn’t sound powerful.

She most certainly did not sound presidential.

My take was that Elittlebitindian Warren just looked deranged and bespittled. — Jim Boswell (@JEB_Dude) February 20, 2020

Trump is the winner here — jim tierney (@avenue62) February 20, 2020

@TulsiGabbard

destroyed Kamala's candidacy and didn't see a long term rise in the polls. @ewarren

could very well have destroyed bloomberg without lifting her own candidacy. She may well have increased her negatives while attacking Mike. — elPresidenteCastro (@elPresCastro) February 20, 2020

Yup. By behaving like some enraged harpy she almost made Bloomberg into a victim.

It wasn’t a debate it was teenagers arguing about who is the worst person. — Dave King (@kingdr360) February 20, 2020

It was a bunch of old white people arguing about who gets the last Fig Newton and their nephew Pete dropped by as well.

Trump won last night.

***

Related:

