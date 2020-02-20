Trump doesn’t appear to be letting up on Senator Chris Murphy about his secret meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister, Zarif last week and whether or not he violated the Logan Act.

As he does with most things, Trump dragged Murphy in an exchange with Tom Fitton on Twitter:

Notice, Trump did not tag Chris and yet he responded which means he’s either searching his name or someone told him.

Chris seems defensive and nervous.

And seriously, is it ‘literally’ his job to hold these meetings in SECRET?

C’mon, Chris.

Give us a break.

Time flies when you’re a hypocritical, lying political hack.

***

