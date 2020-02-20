Been a while since we’ve seen Sally Kohn cross our timeline but apparently she couldn’t resist cheering on Elizabeth Warren’s dumpster fire of a performance last night at the Democratic Debate. We get the whole, ‘girl power’ thing but honestly, we thought Warren came off as desperate, unhinged, bitter, and angry.

And hardly presidential.

If she lost her cool that much just debating people in her own party, imagine the meltdown if she had to debate Trump.

Warren. Going. IN! Calls out Bloomberg for his misogyny — and says we can't "substitute one arrogant billionaire for another." Here for her TRUTH. Thank you, President Warren.#DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 20, 2020

Ugh. Here we go again with ‘her truth’ crap. Reminder, this didn’t work for Hillary.

This horse-faced lesbian cannot WAIT for President Warren!@ewarren #HorseFacedLesbiansForWarren — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 20, 2020

Make. It. Stop.

Well the gloves are off. Which they should be. Because…. [stage whispers] more is at stake than beating Trump. We need a president who is going to defeat Trumpism with a bold vision to fix what's broke in our country.#DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 20, 2020

Warren won, can we all go to bed now?#DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 20, 2020

Imagine thinking Warren won.

Then again, Sally is the same person who said she thought if Trump lost in 2016 his supporters would be violent while if Hillary lost her supporters would be peaceful so it’s not like she has a great track record here.

Warren calls Buttigieg's health insurance plan "a powerpoint" and says Klobuchar's is just "a post-it note" She is NOT HERE TO PLAY. Warren has a plan for every effing policy and a PLAN FOR THIS DEBATE. To win it!!!#DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 20, 2020

We told you, painful.

I think Pete's feewings are hurt. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 20, 2020

Yes, pick on the gay guy, Sally. That’s such a good look for a Warren supporter.

LOL

Update: Warren won, Bloomberg lost, can we all go to bed now? — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 20, 2020

Still so painful.

The president we need vs. the mayor we didn't https://t.co/4Jx6j7Htcw — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 20, 2020

So Bloomberg is done now, right? — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 20, 2020

Guys, we’re getting the feeling Sally doesn’t like Bloomberg.

Heh.

Warren calls out Bloomberg's response to question about his sexist comments in the past, says it's "I've been nice to some women" — then she asks him to release ALL those women from their NDAs so they can speak the truth. HOT. PRESIDENTIAL. FIRE. Thank you, @ewarren !!!!!!! — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 20, 2020

Louder for the misogynists in the back!!!! https://t.co/VodR050baw — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 20, 2020

She can’t take on Trump.

The Liz Warren with nothing to lose is the Liz Warren who WINS IT ALL!!!!!#DemDebate #DemocraticDebate — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 20, 2020

The future of jobs and energy in America isn't drilling and mining but sun, wind and green. Warren's plan doesn't just save our planet, it saves our economy — because those are the jobs of tomorrow! — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 20, 2020

Remind us to check Sally’s timeline if and when the nominee isn’t Liz.

***

