In a time when millennials clearly can’t do math, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shouldn’t be an elected official.

Yet here we are.

Yay.

In a time when ~60% of American workers make less than $40,000 a year, billionaires should not exist. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 20, 2020

Leave it to a socialist like AOC to say certain groups of people shouldn’t exist.

Also, billionaires don’t have a billion dollars because they “work” thousands of times harder than the teacher or the single mom. They are billionaires because the stock market makes that money for them, which relies on profiteering off insulin, low wages, scrapped jobs, etc. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 20, 2020

The notion that it’s somehow easy to be a billionaire is so stupid. We get it, socialists need to poopoo on the idea of capitalism building people up from nothing but give us a break. And PLEASE, being wealthy doesn’t automatically make someone an evil villain taking advantage of the poor.

Again, they need to vilify these people so when they try and rob them (which is what socialism does) and people will believe they DESERVE IT.

We need worker-centered policies that reign in Wall Street and value work – including a TON of unvalued and undervalued work, like caregiving. The cost of system that concentrates a billion dollars in the hands of few powerful people is massive, devastating income inequality. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 20, 2020

Because you know, if you make more than $40k a year you’re not really ‘working’.

HOO-boy.

Sounds like someone doesn't want to pick herself up by her bootstraps to succeed. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 20, 2020

Bootstraps are mean and stuff!

Stop it. This is America. Go peddle your socialism in another country. — G Meyer 🇺🇸 (@OneMinnesotaMom) February 20, 2020

That. ^

Senators who spent their whole career on a government payroll shouldn’t be millionaires with three homes either, but they exist as well — WallSt (@WallStXyz) February 20, 2020

Ding ding ding. Remember when Bernie and other socialists just complained about millionaires? Now that he IS one they don’t seem to do that anymore.

Convenient.

One vodka tonic please. — DB (@DB868) February 20, 2020

Heh. We see what they did here.

…says the jumped up waitress bankrolled by a billionaire. 🤔 — Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) February 20, 2020

SOCIALISTS SHOULD NOT EXIST! Socialism has NEVER WORKED. EVER!!! — lulabel (@lindada49656773) February 20, 2020

LOLOLOL. K. — Jackie Paige (@JPaigeWWJ) February 20, 2020

Seriously, all we can do is laugh at this point.

I get a little nervous when politicians say certain classes of people "shouldn't exist." — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) February 20, 2020

Right?

“Should not exist.” What are you, exactly, planning on doing to them? And, who are you to say someone shouldn’t exist? — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) February 20, 2020

Just stop — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) February 20, 2020

But then who would we make fun of?

