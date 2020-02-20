Jennifer Rubin seemed to be cheering a Democratic candidate who didn’t actually exist during Wednesday nights’ octagon fight to the death aka Democratic Debate. Holy crap, you guys, that was nuts. We knew they’d start throwing one another under the bus eventually but man oh man, Warren was just a hot mess of unhinged.

Bloomberg took the brunt of it so you’d think Jenn would be giving HIM the credit but nope … this ‘Bloombefg’ fellow won her heart.

Wonder if he’s a super-short billionaire as well?

Bloombefg calm and not scrapping . smart to go high — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 20, 2020

Yeah yeah, typos happen to the best of us but she’s so insufferable.

Plus Trump himself noticed so this totally went viral.

.@JRubinBlogger (Jennifer Rubin), the wacko “conservative” of the @washingtonpost, must learn how to spell the name Bloomberg before it is too late & he is gone! https://t.co/a8IBH60sx0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

Wacko ‘conservative’ of the Washington Post.

Sums her up.

From the content you write, you do know a lot about getting high. https://t.co/C0ypL2Nbzt — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 20, 2020

The f stands for “what the f did I just see tonight” https://t.co/T5d286nZB8 — Jodi (@APLMom) February 20, 2020

It was far more entertaining than it should have been.

To be fair, Bloombefg was not the candidate who just had the worst debate performance in modern history, Bloomberg was. — Eldon Katz 🌹 (@eldon_katz) February 20, 2020

There ya’ go, Jenn.

When you sell your soul to the highest bidder and have no way to walk it back….. pic.twitter.com/nd2fv839cr — 🇱🇷 Rick Robinson Rush Limbaugh inspired me 🇱🇷 (@RowdyRick73) February 20, 2020

You’re probably the only person in the world who thinks Mini Mike did well 😆 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 20, 2020

It was a bloodbath.

Apparently Jen spend her Bloombefg cash advance on wine…..#JustSayn — Dude, My Dog Ate It! (@daalad) February 20, 2020

What was your price, Bridge Troll? — House of Bryan S Matthews (@BryGuy59er) February 20, 2020

Yeah, because in a debate it's always a smart strategy to remain calmly passive while your opponents beat the snot out of you. — H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) February 20, 2020

They'll never fully love you, Jennifef. — Regs (@r3gulations) February 20, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ummm. You ok? That tweet has a lot more going wrong than just a typo. 🤭 — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) February 20, 2020

Thank you — Bloombefg (@bloombefg) February 20, 2020

Annnd we’re officially dead.

Vote Bloombefg, Democrats!

***

