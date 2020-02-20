Katie Hill resigned from Congress after nude pictures of her and a campaign aide were ‘leaked’ online. And of course, since she’ a woman and a Democrat the media has been working overtime trying to make her the victim in all of this, even though she took advantage of a staff member.

Imagine if Katie were a man … the Democrat piece might get her some bonus points but we’re pretty sure George Stephanopoulos wouldn’t brag about ‘him’ fighting back.

Katie Hill resigned from Congress after nude pictures of her with a campaign aide were leaked online. She's fighting back now — and you can see our conversation on @GMA tomorrow morning. — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) February 20, 2020

Fighting who or what back?

See what we mean? She’s the victim.

The underdog.

The fighter.

It’s pathetic, we know.

Watch.

"The bisexuality was a huge part of it." Former Rep @KatieHill4CA chalked up some of the heat she faced from her affair to her being both bisexual and a woman. pic.twitter.com/Tmppq0YuEK — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 20, 2020

HUNDREDS of other photos and texts.

Holy crap.

And yes, George, we’re so shocked to see a bisexual woman in 2020. They’re so rare and stuff.

If Katie Hill was a man, would George be giving him an interview to defend himself? — Diane DeVito (@dianedev29) February 20, 2020

That “employee” thing probably had more to do with it, dontcha think? — BombshellSquad (@RedStateBlonde) February 20, 2020

WTF is bi-phobia?

"Bi-phobia" might be the most ridiculous made-up term of all. As if there are massive swaths of this country in their houses, peeking out from behind curtains whenever they think a bisexual female might be walking down the street because it might be contagious. — Nuclear Ironman (@NuclearHerbs) February 20, 2020

Amazing! A sexual predator who has sex with campaign staffers while married is painted as a victim because of her sexuality. Only the media could take this woman's story and flip it to show discrimination against the LGBTQ community. Sadly, the sheep will believe all of this. — Birdland (@Nevermore522055) February 20, 2020

Cute of you to think that was the reason. — Nisha (@Rani_Nishabai) February 20, 2020

There’s that too.

That has nothing to do with why you're a scumbag, Katie. — Allen (@AllenPneuma19) February 20, 2020

But she’s a WOMAN! And a BISEXUAL!

That makes her special or something.

***

Related:

Make it STOP: Only thing cringier than Elizabeth Warren’s behavior at the #DemocratDebate is Sally Kohn’s fan-girling over it

The ratio she DESERVES: Jennifer Rubin’s tweet about ‘Bloombefg’ blows up in her smug face (even Trump noticed) and LOL

Seriously, she’s getting dumber, right? AOC’s thread on why billionaires ‘shouldn’t exist’ goes OH so very, very wrong