Sounds like the judge in Roger Stone’s case, Amy Berman Jackson, might have a teensy tiny bias?

The Great One aka Mark Levin wrote a mini thread about the judge and why she’s incapable of providing Roger Stone with impartial justice. First off she was appointed by Obama … never a good thing.

1. As I’ve been saying, this Obama judge, Amy Berman Jackson, has demonstrated time and again she should not be handling cases involving the president’s past associates. She’s not capable of impartial justice. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) February 20, 2020

This seems like common sense, yes?

2. Most other judges handling this case would’ve been appalled by the conduct of the jury foreman and immediately undertaken an investigation of what transpired in her own courtroom. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) February 20, 2020

3. But Jackson plows ahead, indicating her desire to throw the book at Stone. This is the same judge who put Paul Manafort in solitary confinement.https://t.co/LB4tG3cT52 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) February 20, 2020

From Fox News:

During an oral presentation Thursday in court before the sentence was announced, Stone attorney Seth Ginsberg downplayed the charges, saying there was no real planning or preparation involved in the obstruction conviction against Stone that would justify an aggravating enhancement of the sentencing guidelines. Jackson, though, also referenced how Stone had violated court orders not to talk about the case, accusing him of “intimidating behavior” including a social media post that included a picture of her with what looked like gun crosshairs over her head. Stone blamed staff for the Instagram post, but the judge sharply rebuked him. “He knew exactly what he was doing,” Jackson said, adding that it “was designed to disrupt” the proceedings.

Could it be she already had her mind made up?

Hrm.

She partied with never Trumpers saying she will use her power in the Judicial system to attack Trump. Went so far as saying “Trump will personally know my name” #Stone — James the Immigrant 🌎 (@JA_Loans) February 20, 2020

What a coincidence that she handled both of those cases. 🤔🤔🤔 — Jeremy Long 🇺🇸 (@TheOregonDude) February 20, 2020

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

It's so sickening and very scary to the average American. — 💛 Beth 🌿🦋🍎 (@Beth0214Skal) February 20, 2020

Jackson’s judicial temperament seems a bit strained. — Kevin Vaughan (@flogginvaughan) February 20, 2020

A bit.

Heh.

***

