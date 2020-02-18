As Twitchy reported on President’s Day, Sen. Chris Murphy held a secret meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif that he was less than willing to talk about.

Until today.

Take a gander at his claims about their meeting:

1/ Attached is my usual account of my latest trip abroad, this one to Ukraine and Munich. I met w the Iranian Foriegn Minister in Munich. It’s dangerous not to talk to adversaries, esp amidst a cycle of escalation. Quick thread on what I told Zarif.https://t.co/2oYjiXfZ7J — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 18, 2020

He attached HIS account …

Where’s the transcript, Chris?

2/ First, I urged him to control any Iranian proxies in Iraq who might attack U.S. forces and allies there. Second, I pressed him to release American citizens being unlawfully detained in Iran. Third, I pushed him to end the Houthi blockage of humanitarian aid in Yemen. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 18, 2020

Uh-huh. If that’s all they talked about why make it a secret meeting? All of these things seem like talking points and issues Americans would support him discussing …

He continued.

3/ Congress is a co-equal branch to the executive. We set foreign policy too. Many of us have met w Zarif over the years, under Obama and Trump. So though no one in Congress can negotiate with Zarif or carry official U.S. government messages, there is value in having a dialogue. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 18, 2020

Congress sets foreign policy? Do they? And again, why do it in secret, Chris?

4/ I wish President Trump would see that value too. Because our current policy of blind, non-strategic escalation is just making Iran more powerful and menacing, and making America weaker and less secure. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 18, 2020

Nice attempt at deflecting from his own BS and blaming Trump somehow. Unfortunately this tweet and in fact the entire thread didn’t fly with most of Twitter.

Seems pretty traitorous to me… — Phil (@philllosoraptor) February 18, 2020

The secret part is what bugs this editor the most. If the meeting was really so innocent, why do it in secret?

I hope you look good in orange. — Take THAT! #AcquittedForLife ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Illiberalality) February 18, 2020

you're in no position to speak on behalf of the United States. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) February 18, 2020

Boom.

Are the unredacted transcripts available to us somewhere? — Gary, MA professional counseling (@GaryCGeorge) February 18, 2020

Yeah, if it was no big deal show us the transcripts.

Like Trump did.

Sounds like it.

Clear violation of the Logan Act. — Even as an opponent I feel bad for Biden. Suspend. (@FollowFew1) February 18, 2020

The senate needs to investigate this.

You kept the meeting a secret until exposed. — mallen (@mallen2010) February 18, 2020

Yup.

The meeting isn’t what bugs people necessarily, it’s that he kept is SECRET.

It's not your job. Who the fk do you think you are. — Defiance Lady (@defiance_lady) February 18, 2020

Oh, since the meeting really amounted to reinforcing the Trump administration’s positions, you had the State Dept’s blessing after all. Wait, you did clear this with State, right? — Flyer (@bama_flyer) February 18, 2020

No no no where are the transcripts

We don't want your account of what was said and done#LoganAct — mike ruger (@RugerBncurtis) February 18, 2020

Do you know what the Logan Act is? — My name is Matt 🇺🇸 (@SirLEFTYDuro) February 18, 2020

You are the poster child for why distrust of government is at an all time high among the American people… — Justsomedude (@vnick9775) February 18, 2020

Truth.

***

