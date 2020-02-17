Well, well, well … WTF?

Chris Murphy and other Democratic Senators held a secret meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif last week, a high-level source reports. FWIW, his office is not responding to repeated requests for comment. https://t.co/hvLZ1gJbDC — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 17, 2020

Sounds like Senator Chris Murphy and other Democratic Senators held a secret meeting with Zarif last week. Imagine if Republicans were doing this …

From The Federalist:

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and other Democratic senators had a secret meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jahad Zarif during the Munich Security Conference last week, according to a source briefed by the French delegation to the conference. Murphy’s office did not respond to repeated requests for comment by press time.

Notice his office is not responding on the matter.

Such a meeting would mean Murphy had done the type of secret coordination with foreign leaders to potentially undermine the U.S. government that he accused Trump officials of doing as they prepared for Trump’s administration. In February 2017, Murphy demanded investigations of National Security Advisor Mike Flynn because he had a phone call with his counterpart-to-be in Russia. “Any effort to undermine our nation’s foreign policy – even during a transition period – may be illegal and must be taken seriously,” Murphy said in 2017 after anonymous leaks of Flynn’s phone call with Russian ambassador Sergey Kisylak were published. He also strongly criticized the open letter some Republican senators sent Iranian leaders during the Obama administration.

But it’s ok when Democrats do it.

Duh.

Seditious — RICO aka msm/Dem (@NikitasDad) February 17, 2020

Sen. @ChrisMurphyCT has regularly attended sessions held by #Iran's lobby @NIACouncil. And he criticized the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the world's most notorious terrorist, who also killed more than 600 American soldiers in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/wfCn7Giuxj — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) February 17, 2020

Wow.

Did we mention this looks shady because yeah, it’s shady AF.

Who else besides Murphy? Please name names. We need to know who they are. — Mike Nemesi (@realmikenemesi) February 17, 2020

He may be the biggest mullah fan in the senate. — mallen (@mallen2010) February 17, 2020

Politicians taking sides against America used to be a big thing. Maybe it will he again. — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) February 17, 2020

So, we can be confident if ever any of these dems who attended this secret meeting are up for a dem POTUS's cabinet position this will come up as a damning negative, a la Jeff Sessions shaking Russian ambassador's hand in public/brief meeting with witnesses in his office… — Maggie (@drillanwr) February 17, 2020

This is very disturbing! — Joe (@Joseph98746995) February 17, 2020

How is this not illegal? — Kinsey⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Kinseymax) February 17, 2020

We probably need an investigation — mickey layman (@mickey_layman) February 17, 2020

IMPEACH!

Eleventy!

Surely Senator Murphy knows this doesn’t look good, like at all, right?

***

Related:

Principled conservatism! Ben Domenech rips upcoming ‘Summit on Principled Conservatism’ apart in thread (Bill Kristol hardest hit)

‘They’re PEOPLE, not a commodity’: David Frum DRAGGED for tone-deaf and quite frankly racist tweet about black voters

So much OUCH: Joe Biden learns the HARD way why you never tell Conservatives what they do and don’t ‘need’