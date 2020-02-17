Well, well, well … WTF?

Sounds like Senator Chris Murphy and other Democratic Senators held a secret meeting with Zarif last week. Imagine if Republicans were doing this …

From The Federalist:

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and other Democratic senators had a secret meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jahad Zarif during the Munich Security Conference last week, according to a source briefed by the French delegation to the conference. Murphy’s office did not respond to repeated requests for comment by press time.

Notice his office is not responding on the matter.

Such a meeting would mean Murphy had done the type of secret coordination with foreign leaders to potentially undermine the U.S. government that he accused Trump officials of doing as they prepared for Trump’s administration. In February 2017, Murphy demanded investigations of National Security Advisor Mike Flynn because he had a phone call with his counterpart-to-be in Russia.

“Any effort to undermine our nation’s foreign policy – even during a transition period – may be illegal and must be taken seriously,” Murphy said in 2017 after anonymous leaks of Flynn’s phone call with Russian ambassador Sergey Kisylak were published. He also strongly criticized the open letter some Republican senators sent Iranian leaders during the Obama administration.

But it’s ok when Democrats do it.

Duh.

Trending

Wow.

Did we mention this looks shady because yeah, it’s shady AF.

IMPEACH!

Eleventy!

Surely Senator Murphy knows this doesn’t look good, like at all, right?

***

Related:

Principled conservatism! Ben Domenech rips upcoming ‘Summit on Principled Conservatism’ apart in thread (Bill Kristol hardest hit)

‘They’re PEOPLE, not a commodity’: David Frum DRAGGED for tone-deaf and quite frankly racist tweet about black voters

So much OUCH: Joe Biden learns the HARD way why you never tell Conservatives what they do and don’t ‘need’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mollie Hemingwaysecret meetingSenator Chris MurphyZarif