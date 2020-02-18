Yeah, we say this is a lot … but it’s true, every time.

When the Left shows you who they really are, believe them. There are many things people could blame Trump for but a crash that could have killed Ryan Newman at the DAYTONA 500? That’s pretty damn low.

Take a look at this:

So Newman deserved to crash because he supports Trump.

Alrighty then.

Sit down. A-hole.

Trending

Seriously.

They don’t understand that THEIR behavior is in part what elected Trump in 2016 and will re-elect him in 2020.

Here’s where it gets really bad … when Trump tweeted he was praying for Ryan Newman:

What the Hell is wrong with these people?

You know what, never mind.

*you’re*

And not the time, Virgil.

Told you, awful.

***

