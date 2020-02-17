There may be hope for VA yet!

HB961 aka the ‘assault weapons ban and magazine confiscation bill’ has failed to move forward.

Cheers erupted when the Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee voted to not move forward on HB961, the the "assault weapons" ban and magazine confiscation bill, for the year.@DelegateMark, who had been pushing for the bill, has a priceless reaction. pic.twitter.com/rvvF8JiWcO — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 17, 2020

But wait, it gets so so so so SO much better.

The look on Mark Levine’s face, the Democrat who has been pushing this crap bill, is EPIC.

Watch.

TFW you failed to criminalize law-abiding gun owners. pic.twitter.com/d48u92DSWv — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 17, 2020

This editor, who happens to be a Virginian and a legal gun owner, couldn’t LOVE this video anymore.

Truly the best thing on social media TODAY.

We will keep the look on Levine’s face in our minds as we push forward fighting back against gun confiscation and other ridiculous legislation Democrats try and push that tramples our rights here in Virginia and across the country.

The look of DEFEAT.

America wins. Suck on that, pal.

Hey @CarpeDonktum can we get this with Hello Darkness my Old Friend? (The Sound of Silence – Simon and Garfunkel) — Trey (@Bandit848) February 17, 2020

Make. This. Happen.

Straight into my veins!!! — Paul J9 (@Paul_J9) February 17, 2020

Someone needs to add the curb your enthusiasm theme to that. — Campa Spáis (@97_JDD) February 17, 2020

That could work too.

Very smart move. Good to know that not everyone has lost their minds. — Robert Wagner (@BigWagWag) February 17, 2020

Let’s hope this is only the beginning of sanity returning to the Commonwealth.

