When people start using words like ‘nuances’ you know they’re trying too hard.

Especially when it’s a talking head from CNN like Andrew Kaczynksi discussing the ‘nuances of Bernie’s views on the Soviet Union.’

One thing that would be helpful in discussing the nuances of his views on the Soviet Union & the international left would be a degree of literacy about them from commentators. For instance, he was always critical of authoritarianism in the Soviet Union.https://t.co/4hpoqcaDqT — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) February 16, 2020

Don’t worry, Bernie is a nice communist.

*eye roll*

Gabriella Hoffman, who happens to be the granddaughter of a Stalin gulag survivor (wow, right?!) chimed in:

Spare this granddaughter of a Stalin gulag survivor of “nuances” about the USSR. The Soviet Union was an evil regime. Any attempt to whitewash it with “nuance” to make it sound good should be soundly rejected. Where are the anti-communist Democrats of the past? https://t.co/VJ0a55g1Se — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) February 17, 2020

Pretty sure Gabriella knows what she’s talking about here.

Just sayin’.

It's about morality. Collectivists treat people like cattle. Bernie is a collectivist. — KnoxvegasMike (@mlittle101) February 17, 2020

A kindler, gentler dictatorship of the proletariat? — Stephen Smoot (@S_A_Smoot) February 17, 2020

Don’t worry, Bernie’s Gulags will have WiFi.

Hoping to wear a brownshirt. — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) February 17, 2020

Eh, this editor looks far better in blue … heh.

This. Because you cannot control ECONOMIES without CONTROLLING PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/nGChdPgpKU — Adam Chasseur (@adamnewyork) February 17, 2020

When they tell me to try and have a nuanced view on the Soviets pic.twitter.com/dSkeBGnAiv — Cvetin Chilimanov ////////// (@Cvetin) February 17, 2020

HE’S ALIVE!

Sorry, distracted for a moment.

It’s always the most vociferous young people who have the least understanding of anything. I blame Netflix. — justmyhumble (@usebigears) February 17, 2020

Seems legit.

***

