When people start using words like ‘nuances’ you know they’re trying too hard.

Especially when it’s a talking head from CNN like Andrew Kaczynksi discussing the ‘nuances of Bernie’s views on the Soviet Union.’

Don’t worry, Bernie is a nice communist.

*eye roll*

Gabriella Hoffman, who happens to be the granddaughter of a Stalin gulag survivor (wow, right?!) chimed in:

Pretty sure Gabriella knows what she’s talking about here.

Just sayin’.

Don’t worry, Bernie’s Gulags will have WiFi.

Eh, this editor looks far better in blue … heh.

HE’S ALIVE!

Sorry, distracted for a moment.

Seems legit.

***

