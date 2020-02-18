TFW Sean Hannity calls Brian Stelter ‘Humpty’ on his open timeline and challenges him to watch his show …

C’mon, like Brian wouldn’t be tuned in anyway, the guy lives to watch Fox News and complain about it later on Twitter.

Which might be why Hannity actually tweeted this:

.@brianstelter

Hey Humpty, you definitely want to watch “Hannity” tonight. And I found out today you are writing a book. Are you gonna beg to be on my shows like Fake news Acosta? The answer is “NO”… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 18, 2020

Now, the smart thing for ol’ Bri to do would be to ignore Sean, but nobody ever accused Tater of being the brightest crayon in the box. And he couldn’t help but waggle his little Hall Monitor finger at Sean, which is ultimately what Sean probably wanted in the first place.

Nothing builds an audience like Twitter drama:

Sean, you didn't "find out today" that I'm writing a book about Fox and Trump. You talked about my book *on your TV show* on August 26. Millions of people saw it. And we talked about it *in person* at a party on December 17. https://t.co/QGXBzyI7NH — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 18, 2020

Brian is so defensive. Sheesh.

Oh, and not only did he tweet this but then he pinned it to his timeline. If you’re smart and don’t waste your time on Twitter, ‘pinning’ a tweet means no matter what you write, that tweet will be at the top. That’s how much Brian wants people to see his Hannity ‘clapback.’

Think he snapped his fingers when he wrote it?

Out of interest: did he call you ‘Humpty’ to your face, at that party? — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 18, 2020

Umm …

Yes… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 18, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What does Brian Stelter do when he’s not watching Fox News in his Snuggy and tweeting about it? I’ve heard he’s fetching coffee and pondering who’s ass to kiss in order to get a show on a network people actually watch. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 18, 2020

NOW, Dan didn’t write this in response to Brian’s tweet but it just fits so perfectly. Definitely an assist.

Rumor has it Brian wears a onesie pic.twitter.com/ZKgHywh3yr — BoookemDano838⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@BoookemDano838) February 18, 2020

This editor could have gone her entire life not seeing this animated gif.

And yet, here we are.

Live footage even.

How does he even have a tv show? — Clay Fitzpatrick (@clayfitz1976) February 18, 2020

The world may never know.

***

